U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him in February to a 40-month prison term and this month denied his request for a new trial.

Stone remains out on bail awaiting a prison designation by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

“I, Roger Stone, hereby appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia from the above-stated judgment and order, the sentence imposed, and all underlying orders,” Stone wrote in the notice filed with appellate attorney Seth Ginsberg.

AD

AD

Stone, 67, was convicted by a federal jury in Washington of lying during his September 2017 testimony to the House Intelligence Committee to conceal his central role in the 2016 Trump campaign’s efforts to learn about Democratic computer files hacked by Russia and made public by WikiLeaks to damage Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Stone, the last defendant charged in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into 2016 election interference, lost his motion for a retrial on April 16. Jackson issued a withering opinion rejecting the claim that the jury forewoman in Stone’s trial, formerly a Democratic school board member and congressional candidate from Memphis, was biased against Stone because of his association with Trump.

Jackson called Stone’s motion “a tower of indignation” with “little of substance holding it up.” The judge concluded while the juror might have expressed strong opinions about Trump on social media, the assumption that she could not fairly consider the evidence against Stone “is not supported by any facts or data and it is contrary to controlling legal precedent.”

AD

AD

“While the social media communications may suggest that the juror has strong opinions about certain people or issues, they do not reveal that she had an opinion about Roger Stone, which is the opinion that matters,” Jackson wrote.

Stone’s appeal comes after Trump issued public statements stoking controversy over Stone’s case by attacking the integrity of the judge, jurors, federal prosecutors and the judicial system. The attacks were punctuated by the president’s blasting of the forewoman and Jackson as biased before and during a February hearing — despite warnings by Attorney General William P. Barr to stop tweeting about Justice Department criminal cases.

“There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case,” Trump tweeted during a hearing earlier this year in which federal prosecutors were defending the jury verdict. “Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of ‘Trump’ and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch!”

AD

AD