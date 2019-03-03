Roger Stone leaves federal court in Washington on Feb. 1, before he was placed under a gag order in his criminal case. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Attorneys for Roger Stone must answer to a federal judge Monday about why they failed to tell her about the publication of a book that could violate a gag order on the Republican operative and longtime friend of President Trump as he faces prosecution by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

An order by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia late Friday did not identify the book, but the reference appears to be to an update of a title Stone wrote about Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Stone, 66, is accused of lying to Congress and obstructing justice to cover up his efforts to gather information concerning hacked Democratic Party emails during the 2016 campaign. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jackson’s order “speaks for itself, and we will respond as requested,” Stone’s lead defense attorney, Bruce S. Rogow, said in a brief email Saturday.

On Jan. 16, Stone announced via Instagram that he would be publishing a book titled “The Myth of Russian Collusion: The Inside Story of How Trump Really Won.”

[Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone charged with lying in Russia investigation]

On Feb. 15, Stone said on Instagram that the book would be published March 1, and he accompanied the post with hashtags such as #noconspiracy and #norussiancollusion. Digital versions of the book have been on sale since Feb. 19, however.

The book offers no new information about Stone’s version of events but includes numerous statements about topics that appear to include criticism of the special counsel’s investigation, which the court specifically ordered Stone not to publicly discuss.

In a copy downloaded by The Washington Post, Stone writes: “I now find myself on Crooked Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s hit list because I have advised Donald Trump for the past forty years. I am being targeted not because I committed a crime, but because the Deep State liberals want to silence me and pressure me to testify against my good friend.”

[Trump advisers lied over and over again, Mueller says. The question is, why?]

Stone goes on to allege in the book that “Mueller’s Russian investigation has tried to implicate me by saying I had direct knowledge of plans by WikiLeaks to release information damaging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.” It says, “There is no evidence whatsoever to support this claim, even after at least twelve of my current and former associates have been browbeaten by the FBI and at least six of them were dragged before Mueller’s grand jury.”

Jackson on Feb. 21 barred Stone from making further comments about the case or Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, after finding he was inciting others by posting an image on his Instagram account of what the judge described as gun-sight crosshairs next to a photo of her face.

Stone apologized for abusing the court’s trust, testifying that what others took to be crosshairs was a Celtic cross symbol.

Under the gag order, Stone can continue to raise funds for his defense and speak on other matters.

[Judge bars Roger Stone from speaking about criminal case]

In the new controversy, Jackson ordered Stone’s attorneys to explain by Monday why they waited until now to mention the “imminent general rel[e]ase” of a book, which Jackson said “was known to the defendant.”

Jackson said Stone’s attorneys could have told the court about the book either in a February court filing or the Feb. 21 hearing where the gag order was put in place to limit prejudicial pretrial publicity.

[Read the Roger Stone indictment here]

Stone’s Instagram account drew fresh notice Sunday, when an image posted multiple times in recent months — a takeoff on the poster for the 1988 film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, altered to include his photo with the text, “Who Framed Roger Stone” — was briefly featured in a compilation of scrolling images called Instagram stories.

Stone has been released on an unsecured personal recognizance bond and allowed to travel among South Florida, Washington and New York City.

He was indicted in January on charges of obstructing justice, lying and witness tampering in what prosecutors said was an effort to hide repeated attempts to get information about plans to release the hacked Democratic emails. By itself, those attempts may not constitute a crime, but authorities say Stone lied to Congress when asked about them.

Read more:

[Judge bars Roger Stone from speaking about criminal case]

[Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone charged with lying in Russia investigation]

[Trump advisers lied over and over again, Mueller says. The question is, why?]

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news