In a statement on his website, Stone maintained that his conviction was unjust but said he withdrew his appeal “reluctantly” because the appeals court had also become “completely politicized.”
Stone had denied before the House Intelligence Committee that he spoke to anyone in the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks’ plans to release emails that would damage Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, that he had records of communications with WikiLeaks and that he had more than one connection to the group. Emails and testimony proved otherwise. A bipartisan report released by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday concluded that Trump himself spoke to Stone about WikiLeaks.