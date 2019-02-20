Longtime Republican operative and Trump confidante Roger Stone is due back in federal court Thursday in the wake of posting an Instagram photo of the judge in his criminal case that included what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun sight.

The initial picture was deleted from Stone’s account soon after it went online Monday and reposted again without the background image. Then that post, too, was deleted.

In a text message to The Washington Post on Tuesday Stone called the cross in the picture “more correctly a Celtic symbol.” He said the picture was chosen randomly and posted at his direction by a “volunteer” who helps him with social media.

In a letter to the court, Stone wrote that “the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted.”

He added, “I had no intention of disrespecting the court and humbly apologize.”

Stone, 66, is under a limited gag imposed by Judge Amy Berman Jackson after being accused of lying about his efforts in 2016 to gather information concerning hacked Democratic Party emails. A caption on the Instagram post of Jackson said Stone faced a “show trial” in her courtroom after his indictment stemming from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Jackson called a hearing for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to ask why, in light of the image, she should not expand the gag order in Stone’s case or restrict his freedom. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently out on a $250,000 bond, allowed to travel between South Florida, Washington and New York City. He is also allowed to discuss the case publicly, just not in the immediate vicinity of the D.C. federal courthouse.

[Read the Roger Stone indictment here]

Stone was indicted in January on charges of obstructing justice, lying and witness tampering in what prosecutors said was an effort to hide repeated attempts to get information about plans to release the hacked emails. By itself, those actions may not constitute a crime, but authorities say Stone lied to Congress when asked about those efforts. U.S. officials say the hacked emails were taken by Russian intelligence officials and then shared with the global anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, whose founder, Julian Assange, made them public.

According to the indictment, Stone reached out to the group through an intermediary for information on the hacked emails at the direction of an unidentified senior Trump campaign official. He then allegedly lied to congressional staff investigators and encouraged another person to do the same, according to the court records.

