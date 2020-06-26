In an order and sealed opinion late Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson granted a two-week delay. Prosecutors had not opposed Stone's request for a delay until Sept. 3, saying the Justice Department's policy during the pandemic has been to grant up to a 60-day extension upon defendants’ request “without respect to age, health, or other COVID-19 risk factors.”

AD

In a short public notice, Jackson said she agreed to a two-week extension based on reasoning explained in a sealed opinion, which she asked if both sides would agree to unseal next week.

AD

“This affords the defendant seventy-five days beyond his original report date,” Jackson added in the notice, noting she originally ordered Stone to surrender to prison within two weeks after she denied his motion for a new trial in mid-April.

Jackson also allowed Stone to remain under home confinement until then, in according with Justice Department policy and “the strong medical recommendation submitted” by his defense. Jackson’s notice indicated that would allow Stone time to quarantine so as not to bring virus from South Florida into prison.

AD

Stone, a longtime GOP operative and friend of Trump’s, was expected to seek a stay of his 40-month prison sentence since he appealed his case in April to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The judge’s order came days after a federal prosecutor testified that top Justice Department officials pressured government lawyers to cut the longtime Trump adviser “a break” in his sentencing.

AD

Briefing for Stone’s appeal is expected to continue into October, making any decision unlikely before the presidential election. Trump has also strongly suggested that he will pardon Stone.

Stone has been out on bail since Jackson sentenced him in February and denied his request for a new trial in mid-April.

AD

Stone was convicted by a federal jury in Washington of lying during his September 2017 testimony to the House Intelligence Committee to conceal his central role in the 2016 Trump campaign’s efforts to learn about Democratic computer files hacked by Russia and made public by WikiLeaks to damage Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Stone, the last defendant charged in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. He lost his motion in district court for a retrial April 16.

AD

Before Stone’s sentencing, Attorney General William P. Barr and senior Justice Department officials intervened to recommend a lower sentence for the longtime Trump ally, prompting all four front-line prosecutors to quit the case and 2,600 former prosecutors to call for Barr to resign.