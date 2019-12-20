A federal judge on Friday postponed sentencing for longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone by two weeks, to Feb. 20, after his attorneys said he needed more time to collect financial and other records needed for a sentencing advisory report.

The delay was ordered by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia, after Stone’s attorneys said they are unable to meet probation officials’ deadlines for a financial disclosure statement, part of a background investigation used in federal sentencing to determine whether a person’s background may warrant a harsher or more lenient punishment.

Stone, 67, was convicted by a federal jury in Washington last month of one count of tampering with a witness and six counts of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn of Democratic emails the government has alleged were hacked by Russia and released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Stone faces a maximum 50 years in prison for the charges, although a first-time offender would face far less time under federal sentencing guidelines. Stone was charged as part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian election interference.