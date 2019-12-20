Stone, 67, was convicted by a federal jury in Washington last month of one count of tampering with a witness and six counts of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn of Democratic emails the government has alleged were hacked by Russia and released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Stone faces a maximum 50 years in prison for the charges, although a first-time offender would face far less time under federal sentencing guidelines. Stone was charged as part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian election interference.