Stone, 67, pleaded not guilty to a seven-count indictment in January, the last charges filed in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s separate investigation into Russian election meddling.

A longtime GOP operative whose friendship with Trump dates back four decades, Stone was charged with one count of obstruction, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering stemming from his Sept. 26, 2017, appearance and written answers to the House Intelligence Committee.

The charge of witness tampering carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and the other counts up to five-year terms, although a first offender would face far less time under federal sentencing guidelines.

Stone did not testify during a trial in Washington, D.C., before Judge Amy Berman Jackson with testimony that began Nov. 6.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Kravis told a jury panel of nine women and three men in closing arguments Wednesday that Stone lied to avoid adding to scrutiny of Trump and his campaign’s quest for Democratic emails hacked by Russian intelligence agencies and disseminated through WikiLeaks.

Stone was the last individual charged in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.

The prosecution has relied heavily on recordings and transcripts of Stone’s own statements in public in August 2016 and later to committee investigators about having inside information about WikiLeaks’ plans gained through a trusted “mutual friend or “intermediary” of its founder, Julian Assange. They also have shown jurors multiple texts and messages Stone exchanged with others whose help Stone sought in finding out more — communications he denied existed to the committee.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this case. The paper here doesn’t lie,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Marando said to jurors.

Defense attorney Bruce S. Rogow dismissed the charges as a fundamentally misguided and politically biased attempt to smear Stone for the campaign’s legal and natural opposition efforts.

“There was nothing illegal about the campaign being interested in information that WikiLeaks was going to be putting out,” Rogow said. “This is what happens in a campaign … It happens in every campaign.”

Former Trump campaign chief Stephen K. Bannon and then-deputy campaign manager Rick Gates testified for the government, with Bannon saying the campaign saw Stone as its “access point” to WikiLeaks, and Gates saying Stone first mentioned forthcoming leaks to the campaign as early as April 2016, two months before Democrats announced the Russia-linked hacks.

“I have an idea … to save Trump’s a--,” Stone emailed then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort shortly after WikiLeaks released its first batch of emails in July 2016 to coincide with the Democratic National Convention, prosecutors said. Stone also sought contact information to “debrief” Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, Gates said.

Gates testified that Manafort directed him to stay in touch with Stone, so Manafort could brief Trump and others. After Trump ended one phone call from Stone at the end of July, Gates testified, the future president said to Gates that “more information would be coming.”

In written responses under oath to questions posed by Mueller investigators, Trump said that he did not recall being aware of communications between Stone and WikiLeaks or recall any conversations about WikiLeaks between Stone and members of his campaign.

Rogow in closings, said the government presented jurors no evidence of what was actually said in calls and conversations that Stone allegedly had with Trump and others, calling the prosecution founded on the “thin, very thin. reed” of conjecture and speculation.

“How can you draw an inference from these calls when you have no idea what was said?” Rogow said.

“So much of this case deals with that question that you need to ask … so what?” Rogow argued to jurors. “So Stone didn’t tell the House committee about his efforts to get information from WikiLeaks — they never amounted to anything. So he didn’t tell them he talked to the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks — that’s not illegal.”

Rogow also discounted allegations that Trump told former comedian and New York City radio host Randy Credico to mislead or refuse to testify to the House committee — the focus of the witness tampering charge. Stone had told the committee that Credico was his intermediary to WikiLeaks, although prosecutors said he had a second contact, conservative writer Jerome Corsi, who did not testify in the case.

“So he told his old friend Randy Credico not to testify — These two guys tampered with one another for 20 years over all kinds of crazy things.” Rogow said. None of it matters, he argued, because “it doesn’t have any kind of connection to Russia.”

