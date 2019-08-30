Judge Rossie D. Alston was sworn in Friday as a federal judge in Alexandria after previously being blocked by Democrats from a seat on the state Supreme Court. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times/AP)

Rossie D. Alston was sworn in Friday as a federal judge in Alexandria after a decades-long career in state court.

In a speech drawing heavily on his faith, Alston pledged to devote himself to “helping to restore some measure of public confidence” in a justice system that “suffers from a lack of self-esteem.”

Quoting from the Book of Isaiah, he said that justice is a voice saying, “this is the way.”

“The lord will guide us in the roles that we will follow,” he said.

Noting that Friday was the anniversary of Thurgood Marshall’s confirmation as the first black Supreme Court justice, Alston said, “I have a feeling he’s looking down . . . seeing the colors of the rainbow and saying, ‘This looks pretty good.’”

Alston replaces Judge Gerald Bruce Lee, who retired in 2017. While Alston was blocked by Democrats in the state legislature from a seat on the state Supreme Court, he was recommended for the federal bench by Virginia’s two Democratic senators.

“I think the court has a great judge in tried-and-true Judge Alston,” Lee said after the ceremony.

Alston has already been assigned a major case — the trial of a group of alleged MS-13 members accused of killing two young teenagers. Prosecutors have indicated they may seek the death penalty against some of the defendants.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger said Alston’s “warmth is palpable, his intellect is clear and we look forward to many years of appearing before him.”

“You bring to the bench intellectual grit, passion for your fellow man and a sense of humor,” Judge Raymond A. Jackson told Alston after the formal invocation. “You will need all of those qualities as you sit on the hot seat of the rocket docket.”

