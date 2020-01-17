The Justice Department is cracking down on “scam PACs” that extract money from donors by promising falsely to spend it on political campaigns. On Friday, Strategic Campaign Group’s former president, Kelley Rogers was sentenced in an Alexandria, Va., federal court to three years in prison. Two others have been convicted in other cases.

“I lost all focus,” Rogers, 56, said in court. “My conduct ruined my career.”

The group’s treasurer, Scott Mackenzie, has pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Election Commission, and its vice president, Chip O’Neil, is set to plead guilty to related charges next week. Two others have been sentenced recently for similar conduct.

“We need to have trust in those that are sending these messages,” Judge Liam O’Grady said.

Rogers’s PACs sent out thousands of emails stoking fears and anger toward then-President Barack Obama, the Internal Revenue Service and undocumented immigrants, looking for angles that would open wallets.

“Our donor base is old and dying,” Mackenzie wrote in one 2013 email to Rogers. “We need to give our donors a reason to give.”

They found one in Ken Cuccinelli, at the time running for governor of Virginia as a brash social conservative.

Cuccinelli lost the 2013 election to Democrat Terry McAuliffe. He later sued Strategic Campaign Group for using his name repeatedly in solicitations. Now a top immigration official at the Department of Homeland Security, Cuccinelli ultimately settled with the firm for $85,000.

Court documents show that Rogers and the others never intended to spend the money raised on Cuccinelli’s campaign; they wanted it all to go to expanding their donor list. That July, a vendor suggested to Rogers that their fundraising emails had gotten so much attention that it would be “a good investment to cut either a radio ad or a TV ad in support of” Cuccinelli.

No ad was ever made. Under pressure, Rogers agreed to donate just $10,000 to Cuccinelli’s campaign. According to prosecutors, during that time Rogers added 5,000 new donors to his lists.

Defense attorney Danny Onorato said Rogers never profited personally from the scheme. Several former clients, including a Maryland state delegate and the former chairman of the Fairfax County Republican Party, wrote to the court saying Rogers had been an effective, honest consultant on their campaigns.

“His intention was to raise money to grow his business,” Onorato said. “He saw opportunities in super PACs. He got into that fervor. He knew it was wrong, but he didn’t think it would catch up with him.”

Steven McCool, who represents O’Neil, called him “a decent young man who is prepared to accept responsibility for mistakes he made several years ago.”

Onorato argued that the solicitation emails had a “dual purpose” in raising awareness of Cuccinelli and other candidates, a position endorsed during an audit of one Strategic Campaign Group committee, the Conservative Majority Fund, by then-FEC Chairman Len Goodman, a Republican. The FEC ultimately faulted the fund for inaccurate documentation but dug no deeper.

Prosecutor Bill Gullotta called that argument “somewhat absurd,” saying the group’s mailings were “barely informational” and “really just to fan the flames of political fervor.”

Donors swayed by those mailings told the court the fraud had strained or severed their trust in the political system. One person called her donation a “heartfelt gesture of support for” Cuccinelli that never made it to him.