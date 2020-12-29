It was only a matter of time until Neal became infected, Flood thought, after his client was quarantined when his own prison counselor contracted the virus.

“Alarmingly, Mr. Neal may never have the chance to prove that he is ready to rejoin society if he remains incarcerated during this global pandemic,” Flood told the court.

The race became even more urgent after Neal’s sister died unexpectedly, and it wasn’t clear whether he would make it to her funeral.

Flood urged the judge to show “compassion during this unique humanitarian crisis and release” Neal immediately.

To make Neal’s case, Flood relied on a new D.C. law that has greatly expanded the number of people eligible to apply for compassionate release. Under the measure, older inmates can point to the pandemic as an “extraordinary and compelling” reason to seek release from lengthy prison terms.

Federal legislation passed in 2018 gave elderly, sick prisoners a way out, but did not cover people like Neal, who were convicted of felonies in D.C. Superior Court and are held in the same federal facilities where coronavirus outbreaks are common.

More than 170 federal inmates and two staff members have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and nearly 34,400 inmates have been infected as of Dec. 22, according to statistics from the Bureau of Prisons.

“Covid was the spark that made compassionate release a reality and forced us to think about old and sick prisoners and the fate that awaited them if they were to remain in prison without ways to adequately protect themselves,” said Jessica Steinberg, a George Washington University Law School professor who helped draft the legislation approved by the D.C. Council. “It forced us to take stock of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in our prisons.”

A coalition of lawyers led by the Washington Lawyers’ Committee and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, with help from the Public Defender Service and local law school clinics, has filed hundreds of motions since the D.C. law took effect. The initial measure was part of an emergency package passed by the council in April.

So far, 481 requests have been filed. Judges have granted release to a third of the 243 reviewed cases, according to data from the court.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington supported the “underlying principle” behind extending the same compassionate release review to D.C. offenders as other federal prisoners and has not opposed release in about 13 cases.

The office “works very hard to locate the victims and their families in these matters; this task is difficult because many of these cases are old,” according to a statement the office.

“Some victims do not oppose early release; others very strongly oppose early release. Some victims tell us that they oppose but do not want to go on record as saying so.”

'Extraordinary and compelling'

When the courts first closed because of the coronavirus, students at two Georgetown Law School clinics pivoted from defending clients facing low-level misdemeanor charges to drafting compassionate release requests. Vida Johnson, a law professor who supervises the students, compared their new work to that of a death penalty clinic because the stakes are so high for their clients.

One set of students worked to win release for a man in his 70s who had served more than 40 years on a first-degree murder conviction. They partnered with Georgetown’s medical school to review health records and showed that his end-stage kidney disease increased the man’s risk of developing severe illness from the coronavirus.

“Knowing how sick our client is and how dangerous this pandemic is, we were constantly worried we wouldn’t be able to get him out in time,” said Holly Travis, one of the students on the case.

Prosecutors did not oppose the man’s release, which a judge granted before Thanksgiving.

“It highlighted for us how urgent this is for so many people who are behind bars,” said Sarah Miller, another third-year law student.

Fellow students Imani Gunn and Afton Izu helped organize a fundraiser, Support D.C. Citizens Returning Home, for newly released clients readjusting to a foreign land of cellphones and Metro cards.

“It struck all of us, not just how difficult the effort can be to get someone out,” Izu said. “But once they are granted release, how turbulent that transition can be.”

Flood, a fellow with the school’s Criminal Justice Clinic, began researching Neal’s story in August. Neal had an unstable childhood and suffered physical abuse from his stepfather. As a teen, he was homeless at times and struggled with addiction, court records show.

In 1992, Neal was 21, and high on drugs and alcohol, when he confronted a 61-year-old man at gunpoint. He demanded money, taking $11 and a half-pack of Newport cigarettes before running into a nearby convenience store. There, he stole another $100 from the cash register.

Two police officers spotted the store owner chasing Neal. The officers followed and eventually shot Neal in both arms, according to court records.

Neal, now 49, was convicted after a jury trial on two robbery charges and sentenced to a term of 30-to-90 years.

In response to the initial spike in coronavirus infections in the spring, Attorney General William P. Barr directed federal prisons to send home medically vulnerable inmates. Since then, 19,225 inmates have been sent home, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

But the law passed by the D.C. Council, and made permanent in December, took the federal bureaucracy out of the equation. Inmates who have served at least 20 years in prison can cite their age, health or other “extraordinary and compelling circumstances” as justification to go directly to court.

“BOP has consistently failed to contain the virus,” Flood said. “We need to get as many vulnerable people out as fast as we can.”

The bureau did not return repeated requests for comment.

Other recent efforts to rethink lengthy mandatory prison sentences have centered on people who committed nonviolent, low-level drug crimes. But there are no restrictions tied to the seriousness of a crime that determine a prisoner’s eligibility to apply for release under the D.C. law. Inmates must show, however, that they are no longer dangerous and have been rehabilitated in prison.

The more serious the crime, the harder the call for the court. So far, judges in D.C. have rejected about 68 percent of the requests often citing public safety concerns.

Flood pointed to recent research on brain development and recidivism rates in his filing to underscore how Neal has matured and how unlikely he would be to reoffend. He also gathered letters from friends and family in D.C., including from Neal’s older sister.

“I really miss my brother. I think he has done his time and gotten what he deserved. Now our family needs him,” Charline Neal told the court. “If Willie is released, I will help him in any way I can.”

'At highest risk of dying'

As Neal waited inside the Petersburg correctional complex this fall, rising coronavirus numbers prompted Virginia lawmakers to ask the Justice Department’s inspector general to investigate reports of deteriorating health and safety conditions at the facility.

In response, Michael Carvajal, Bureau of Prisons director, in September outlined the agency’s testing regime, mask requirements and quarantine procedures. Carvajal told members of the Virginia congressional delegation that “the health and safety of the public, our staff, and the inmates is of paramount importance.”

Prosecutors did not oppose Neal’s request for release.

The order from Superior Court Judge Michael O’Keefe came on Oct. 13.

“The severity of Mr. Neal’s health conditions is irrefutable and connotes severe vulnerability to COVID-19,” the judge wrote.

He emphasized Neal’s nearly spotless disciplinary record, a Bureau of Prisons report describing him as a “model inmate” and long list of completed programs including car maintenance and paralegal studies.

“While Mr. Neal’s behavior was clearly wrong, as explained above, he was a young man in the throes of addiction in part caused by a tumultuous childhood. Plainly,” the judge wrote, Neal has “served an adequate sentence with no additional time needed.”

But the good news did not come soon enough. While Neal’s case was under review, his older sister died of health complications. Her funeral was scheduled for Oct. 15.

Flood scrambled to speed up Neal’s release. The judge amended the order to require immediate release on the afternoon of Oct. 14, but there wasn’t enough time for Neal to catch a bus back to D.C.

That evening, Flood hopped in his wife’s Subaru and drove two-and-a-half hours to the prison in Hopewell, arriving around 10 p.m.

As Neal walked through the cellblocks for the last time, fellow inmates banged on the windows to cheer him on. Neal met his lawyer for the first time on a bench outside the prison, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans. They did a quick awkward side hug and took a selfie, both in masks, before making the trip home.

Neal arrived in time for the funeral the next morning and was embraced by friends and family.

“I never had nobody fight for me like you did,” Neal told Flood when they spoke recently.

As Neal adjusts to life back in D.C. and looks for a full-time job, he worries about the people he’s left behind.