Paul Manafort should be sentenced as soon as possible for committing tax and bank fraud, prosecutors with the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election argued Friday in federal court in Virginia.

“There are no outstanding issues warranting delay,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye wrote to Alexandria federal judge T.S. Ellis III, adding that “the government requests that the Court set a new sentencing date as soon as practicable.”

Prosecutors Friday also said they plan to file a memo outlining their recommended sentence by the end of the day.

The filing came the same week a federal judge in Washington concluded that Manafort has been dishonest in his dealings with prosecutors in a related case in the District. The former Trump campaign chairman pleaded guilty in the District case.

As part of his plea, Manafort agreed to cooperate honestly with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. After prosecutors accused Manafort of breaking that pledge, Ellis decided to delay his sentencing in Virginia until the issue was resolved.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington concluded that Manafort did in fact lie about his interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime aide assessed by the FBI to have ties to Russian intelligence.

He also lied about a payment he claimed was a loan and about another, unrelated Justice Department investigation, the judge found.

Jackson was expected Friday to release a transcript of a sealed hearing at which she heard arguments from both sides over whether Manafort lied or, as his attorneys argued, his misstatements were the result of confusion or faulty recollection.

Because Manafort was found to have failed to cooperate truthfully, the government is no longer required to recommend he get a reduced sentence from Jackson. In Virginia, where Manafort was found guilty at trial, there is no such agreement, and the 69-year-old could face decades in prison.

Kilimnik denied having Russian intelligence connections in a 2017 interview with The Washington Post.

