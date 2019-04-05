A State Department staffer took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a Turkish construction firm whose contracts he oversaw, prosecutors in Alexandria federal court said Friday.

An indictment unsealed Thursday accuses Zaldy N. Sabino of conspiracy, bribery, honest services wire fraud, and making false statements.

According to the indictment, Sabino helped steer millions of dollars in contracts to the Turkish company, which is unnamed in the indictment, between 2012 and 2016. During the same time period he paid down his debts with over half a million dollars in cash and withdrew $239,300 directly from the owner of the Turkish company’s bank account, prosecutors said.

The company owner met with Sabino repeatedly, according to prosecutors, and forwarded him email chains about projects his firm was involved in.

Sabino also lied about his relationship with the Turkish company and money he received in background investigations to maintain his top secret security clearance, according to the indictment.

An attorney for Sabino did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Turkish company was working with two Maryland-based contractors who are not named. Two contracts match those in the indictment: Trison Construction declined to comment and Desbuild Incorporated did not immediately return a request for comment.

