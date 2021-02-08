A Justice Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement by email, Wolkoff attorney Lorin L. Reisner said, “We are very pleased that the Department of Justice is dismissing this lawsuit.”

Winston Wolkoff, 50, had a ­15-year friendship with Melania Trump before she was ousted in 2018 as an unpaid senior adviser to the first lady in a scandal involving Donald Trump’s $107 million inauguration. Winston Wolkoff has said she felt “betrayed” when news accounts focused on $26 million paid to her event-planning firm by the inauguration. Most of the money went to pay for events, and she personally retained $484,126, The Washington Post has reported.

AD

AD

Wolkoff and Simon & Schuster subsidiary Gallery Books had both called the lawsuit a blatant attempt by then-president Trump and the first lady to use the Justice Department to pursue their personal interests, silencing and intimidating a critic from protected First Amendment speech.

When the lawsuit was filed, the Trump administration asserted that Winston Wolkoff entered a formal agreement that included, among other things, the handling of “nonpublic, privileged and/or confidential information.”

In the book, marketed as a “scathing tell-all” since its release Sept. 1, Winston Wolkoff described what she viewed as mismanagement of Trump’s inauguration. But the former right-hand events planner to Vogue editor Anna Wintour created a larger media storm in October by playing excerpts of phone conversations that she began secretly recording with the then-first lady in February 2018.

AD

AD

In the tapes, Melania Trump vented in profane language about her frustrations with critical media coverage, expectations about her role in planning Christmas decorations for the White House, defending the administration’s separation of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, and addressing porn star Stormy Daniels — with whom Trump has denied having an affair but Trump lawyer Michael Cohen admitted paying hush money to silence.