The Supreme Court declined to review the ruling without comment from any individual justice.

The suit was brought by the estates of nine victims killed by Adam Lanza, who was armed with the high-powered rifle, made by Remington, during his assault that left 28 dead, including 20 young children.

The Connecticut court’s 4-to-3 decision in March 2019 overcame a federal law backed by the National Rifle Association and designed to immunize gunmakers from liability for the crimes committed with their weapons.

The narrow state court decision limited liability for gunmakers based on how they advertise their firearms, rather than on the sale to third parties who go on to commit crimes. In its ruling the court said companies that market military-style guns to civilians as a way of killing enemies could be violating state fair trade laws.

Even so, the decision was seen as having broad implications for gun-control advocates across the country who have had little success in seeking ways to hold gunmakers responsible for crimes committed with their products.

The firearms company, Remington, had convinced a lower court that federal law prevented the families’ suit. But Connecticut’s high court said that the law had exceptions, and that one of them was meant for state consumer protection laws.

The National Rifle Association fought hard to get the immunity from Congress, saying it was needed to protect U.S. companies from costly, and what they sees as unfair, litigation that blames them for the crimes of others.

