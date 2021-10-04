Sutton’s supervisor, Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, 53, who was charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice, was released to high-intensity supervision. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman of Washington granted Sutton’s motion to be released to a third-party custodian, Carmen Hernandez, a well-known criminal defense lawyer whose daughter Sutton is dating.
The judge maintained conditions requested by prosecutors barring Sutton from contacting 28 D.C. police officers and four civilians who may be witnesses, and to stay away from police headquarters and the 4th District police station, where he formerly worked. Friedman also modified Zabavsky’s supervision to permit him to live with his mother subject to similar restrictions.
The judge agreed with government arguments that restrictions were necessary to prevent potential intimidation of witnesses and to preserve the integrity of the investigation, given that the defendants are charged with obstruction.
But Friedman said the officers understood better than most defendants the severe consequences facing them if they violate their no-contact orders. He allowed Zabavsky to join his mother in a jurisdiction where pretrial supervision authorities would not be able to electronically monitor his movements.