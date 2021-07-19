Police said four Washington, D.C., churches were vandalized the night of Dec. 12 as the Proud Boys and other groups marched through downtown, supporting Trump’s effort to delegitimize President Biden’s election victory. The BLM banner that Tarrio admitted to burning was taken from Asbury United Methodist Church in the 900 block of 11th Street NW.
After the incident, but before he was arrested, Tarrio told The Washington Post that if he were charged with a crime, he would be willing to plead guilty to destruction of property and pay the church the cost of the banner.
But he said the banner-burning was not a hate crime and that he not motivated by ideology. He was he acted because he thinks the Black Lives Matter movement “has terrorized the citizens of this country.”
Tarrio was arrested when he returned to the city on Jan. 4, two days before a riotous mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to stop Congress from confirming Biden’s election.
Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Tarrio in the banner-burning. On Jan. 4, they stopped a car in which Tarrio was riding shortly after it entered the city. While taking him into custody, they said, they found two high-capacity ammunition magazines among his belongings.