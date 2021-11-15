Appearing in D.C. Superior Court via video, Tarrio, 37, and his attorney said Tarrio has endured abuse from staff members, unsanitary conditions, poor food and a lack of medical care. The complaints echoed the findings of a surprise inspection of the facility last month by the U.S. Marshals Service, which listed numerous “systemic failures” at the 45-year-old jail in Southeast Washington.
“I’ve been in jail before, but what I’ve seen here, I’ve never seen before,” Tarrio told Judge Jonathan H. Pittman. “It’s insane. It’s a gulag.”
At Monday’s hearing, a lawyer for the D.C. Department of Corrections disputed many of Tarrio’s assertions, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Courtney argued that Tarrio’s emergency motion for release, filed Nov. 9, was legally improper. Courtney said the correct course would be for Tarrio to file a lawsuit, which is a more protracted process.
Pittman said he would issue a ruling later this week, but on the bench Monday, he seemed to side with the government.
“It’s obviously distressing to hear of these conditions,” he said of the Marshals Service’s findings and Tarrio’s complaints. But the poor conditions are not unique to Tarrio, the judge noted. “What make Mr. Tarrio different from all the other prisoners?” If he were allow to finish his sentence on home confinement, “why isn’t everybody else?”
In the Nov. 9 motion, Tarrio’s lawyer Lucas I. Dansie said his client’s cell was flooded with foul toilet water that overflowed from an adjacent cell, while the water in Tarrio’s cell “remains shut off … as retribution for some unknown act that [Tarrio] never committed.”
He said Tarrio’s “meals are literally thrown in his cell, cold and frequently inedible,” and his “requests for medical treatment have been completely ignored.”
Among other instances of mistreatment, the lawyer said, “a correctional officer slammed Mr. Tarrio against the wall for no apparent reason, telling him that ‘you shouldn’t have done what you did,’ presumably referring to” the BLM banner burning.
The surprise inspection by the Marshals Service, conducted Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, found that water in some parts of the facility “had been shut off for days” as punishment, creating an “overpowering” stench from “standing human sewage,” according to Lamont J. Ruffin, the acting marshal for U.S. District Court in Washington.
Meals that were supposed to be hot were “served cold and congealed”; some inmates had “observable injuries” for which no documentation was available; and “evidence of drug use was pervasive,” including the “widespread” odor of marijuana, Ruffin reported.
Most of the roughly 1,500 inmates at the jail, including Tarrio, have local criminal cases in D.C. Superior Court. But several hundred others have federal cases in U.S. District Court. The findings of the inspection prompted the Justice Department to announce that 400 federal prisoners would be transferred from the jail to the U.S. penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pa., a process that authorities said began last week.
The Marshals Service and the D.C. government signed a legal document Nov. 9 in which they agreed to work together to improve conditions at the jail.
The banner that Tarrio admitted burning was stolen Dec. 12 from a historic Black church in Washington as far-right protesters marched in support of Trump’s effort to delegitimize President Biden’s election victory.
After pleading guilty to destruction of property and to a charge of attempted possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine, Tarrio was sentenced to 155 days behind bars. He reported to jail Sept. 6 to begin serving his time.
