The lawsuit describes a “male-dominated” culture in the department that plaintiffs say has degraded women for decades. It alleges that, in one instance in the 1990s, a lieutenant and detective together told a Black female officer she needed to agree to intimate dates and sex acts to receive a promotion and better assignments. It also highlights multiple incidents decades later, such as one where the lawsuit says a White male sergeant urinated into a bottle while riding in a police vehicle with a Black female officer. The Black female officer was retaliated against for making “a big deal” of the incident, while the white male was promoted shortly thereafter, the lawsuit alleges.