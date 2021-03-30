Muslim American civil rights organizations have long challenged the Terrorist Screening Database, created in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, saying it violates the rights of U.S. citizens. A federal judge in Alexandria, Va., ruled in their favor in 2019, writing that there had to be a meaningful process for someone to challenge placement on a list that leads to screening by border agents, law enforcement and employers that work in national security.

“It is a black box,” he wrote, and one where “erroneous deprivation of . . . travel-related and reputational liberty interests is high.”

But Wilkinson found that most of the plaintiffs’ delays were “not dissimilar from what many travelers routinely face, whether in standard or enhanced screenings, particularly at busy airports.” While a few examples might be more egregious, he said, “a few nonrepresentative encounters, plucked in isolation from millions of encounters occurring each year, are hardly a sound basis for redesigning the entire TSDB system.”

None of the plaintiffs allege that they are on a stricter list of those barred from flying at all, the focus of other litigation.

The panel also ruled that there was no unconstitutional stigma attached to placement on the list, because it is not publicly disseminated and has not been shown to impede employment for any of the plaintiffs.

Gadeir Abbas, an attorney with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the group plans to appeal to the full 4th Circuit.

“I think the 4th Circuit opinion ignores the lived reality of the Muslim community for the past two decades as it has been constantly terrorized by this secret watch list,” he said.