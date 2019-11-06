Stone has said he played no intermediary role between the Trump campaign and the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks — and he is not charged with that. WikiLeaks published the hacked emails.

The judge

Judge Amy Berman Jackson — Jackson is a 2011 Barack Obama appointee and has presided over several prosecutions that arose from the work of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, including the case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to hide his lucrative and undisclosed lobbying work for Ukraine.

Jackson and Stone wrangled early in his case when the judge ordered him to cease making public statements attacking his indictment, the conduct of the FBI, intelligence agencies and government officials in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Herorder came after Stone ignored previous cautions and posted a photograph of the judge’s face next to what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun scope.

Lawyers

Jonathan Kravis, Michael Marando, Aaron Zelinsky and Adam C. Jed — These are the assistant U.S. attorneys and prosecutors in the case. Kravis is deputy chief of the fraud and public corruption section in the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, where Marando also works. Zelinsky, who is based in the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Maryland, and Jed are former members of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team who joined the District office for the Roger Stone trial.

Bruce S. Rogow — Rogow, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is the lead trial attorney defending Roger Stone. Rogow began his career as a civil rights lawyer in Mississippi in the 1960s and later was assistant director of Greater Miami Legal Services. Rogow specializes in First Amendment and constitutional law, has argued several times before the U.S. Supreme Court and has argued more than 45 civil and criminal appellate cases.

Key figures and organizations

Julian Assange — Assange is a founder of the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, which published thousands of private emails from Hillary Clinton and her associates during the 2016 campaign. He is in Belmarsh Prison in London fighting extradition to the United States for his 2010 disclosures of U.S. diplomatic cables and war logs.

Stone told associates in the spring of 2016 that he’d been in contact with Assange and had learned that WikiLeaks had emails that could damage Clinton and Podesta. WikiLeaks published the material in two sets. The first, documents from the Democratic National Committee, was published just before the Democratic National Convention began in July. The second set of emails, from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, was pushed out through the month of October.

WikiLeaks engaged with Russian operatives on Twitter, saying WikiLeaks could give the leaked emails a “higher impact.” Assange has maintained that he did not know who provided the emails.

Randy Credico — Credico, a New York City radio host and comedian, was described in House testimony by Roger Stone as an “intermediary” and “mutual friend” of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Stone’s indictment states. The charge against Stone of witness tampering stems from alleged communications with Credico.

Credico denies being a back channel for Stone to WikiLeaks, which published thousands of private emails from Hillary Clinton and her associates during the 2016 campaign.

Credico is not identified in the Stone indictment by name but is referred to as “Person 2.” Multiple people familiar with the case have confirmed that Person 2 is Credico.

Prosecutors in court filings say Stonetold Person 2 to “do a ‘Frank Pentangeli’ ” when the person appeared in 2017 before the House Intelligence Committee.

The reference, prosecutors contend, was to a character in the movie “The Godfather: Part II” who in testimony before Congress feigns forgetting critical facts.

Guccifer 2.0 — Guccifer 2.0 is the persona created by Russian intelligence operatives to disseminate emails stolen from the Hillary Clinton campaign. The name is a reference to a Romanian hacker who called himself Guccifer and was the first to publicize Clinton’s use of a private email address. Guccifer 2.0 claimed to be a similar Romanian lone actor, making the assertion in response to the Clinton campaign’s June 2016 identification of Russia as the culprit.

Roger Stone interacted online with Guccifer 2.0 throughout 2016 and wrote an opinion piece defending the hacker as unconnected to Russia. Guccifer 2.0 called Stone a “great man” and asked whether he could “help” in any way. Stone has maintained that there was no proof that Russia was behind the account and described his contact with Guccifer 2.0 as “benign.” WikiLeaks also interacted online with the Guccifer 2.0 Twitter account, encouraging a collaboration in releasing the Clinton campaign emails.

The GRU — The GRU is Russia’s military intelligence agency. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III indicted a dozen officers of the GRU on charges of hacking and releasing Democratic campaign emails to influence the 2016 election.

The indictment describes the Russian hackers as implanting hundreds of malware files on Democrats’ computer systems to steal information, then laundering the pilfered material through fake personas called DC Leaks and Guccifer 2.0, as well as others, to try to influence voters. The special counsel connected those accounts to the Russian military operatives on the basis of online searches as well as overlapping use of servers, money and virtual private networks. WikiLeaks and Roger Stone were conduits for the GRU team to disseminate information unflattering to Democrats, prosecutors said.

Stephen K. Bannon — Bannon was chief White House strategist. During the campaign, Roger Stone privately told associates that he was in contact with Julian Assange and that WikiLeaks had material that would be damaging to Clinton, according to the indictment. In an Oct. 4, 2016, email to Bannon — days before WikiLeaks began releasing emails hacked from the account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta — Stone said that WikiLeaks founder Assange feared for his personal safety but would nevertheless be releasing “a load every week going forward,” according to emails released by Stone.

Rick Gates — Gates was Donald Trump’s deputy campaign chairman. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by hiding millions of dollars that he and Paul Manafort earned in Ukraine and to lying to the FBI about that work. He has since cooperated against Manafort and others investigated by the special counsel’s office, including Stone, and is awaiting sentencing.

Paul Manafort — Manafort worked with Roger Stone as a consultant and lobbyist in the 1980s and 1990s; Donald Trump was one of their first clients. Stone recommended that Trump hire Manafort as his campaign chairman, a role that Manafort held for about six months before being forced out amid controversy over his past work in Ukraine. That work led to his conviction on tax and bank-fraud charges in federal court in Alexandria and to his pleading guilty to conspiracy in federal court in the District. He is serving a 7 ½-year prison sentence while fighting fraud charges in state court in New York.

Like his deputy, Rick Gates, Manafort was part of the campaign when Trump was aggressively seeking Hillary Clinton’s stolen emails. According to the special counsel, Manafort was sharing Trump campaign information with an associate assessed by the FBI as having ties to Russian intelligence. Manafort has denied having any contact with WikiLeaks or its founder Julian Assange.

Sam Clovis — Clovis was a national co-chairman of President Trump’s campaign and helped bring in twoforeign policy advisers who came under scrutiny in the special counsel’s Russia investigation: George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and Carter Page, the subject of a secret intelligence warrant.

Clovis, a retired professor, radio host and Iowa politician, supervised Trump’s foreign policy advisory committee and communicated with Republican operative Peter Smith about Smith’s search for the stolen Clinton emails.

Jerome Corsi — Corsi, a conservative writer, emailed Roger Stone about WikiLeaks during the campaign, according to the indictment. Stone asked Corsi to get to Julian Assange, a founder of WikiLeaks, to try to learn about additional information the organization might have after its July 2016 publication of internal Democratic Party emails.

John Podesta — Podesta was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman in 2016. His email account was hacked by Russian intelligence operatives in March 2016, and messages stolen from the account were released by WikiLeaks in October, according to special counsel prosecutors. The messages exposed unflattering internal campaign discussions.

In August, Roger Stone tweeted: “Trust me, it will soon Podesta’s time in the barrel.” Stone has asserted that the tweet has been misinterpreted as referring solely toJohn Podesta. Instead, he has said, the apostrophe was a typo and he meant for the tweet to refer to both Podesta and his lobbyist brother, Tony. Stone has said he was referring to opposition research he says he got from associate Jerome Corsi.

Erik Prince — Prince was the head of the former private security firm Blackwater; he had no formal role in the Trump campaign but knew Roger Stone, Donald Trump Jr., Stephen K. Bannon and others close to the future president.

According to the special counsel report, Prince funded an effort to authenticate what conservative activists described as Hillary Clinton’s private emails.

Pretrial filings indicate that Roger Stone’s communications with Prince will be part of the government’s case against Stone.

