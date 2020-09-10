According to the recent lawsuit, the EPA took “no further action” after identifying in August 2019 that New York and Pennsylvania were each on track to fall short of their 2025 targets by at least 25 percent.

“EPA has walked away from its responsibility to regulate and manage the efforts of the Bay states,” Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) said in a statement. “Today, we are asking the court to force EPA to do its job.”

Representatives of the EPA responded to Thursday’s lawsuit by highlighting the agency’s financial and technical investments in watershed restoration activities. In May, just as D.C., Maryland and Virginia notified the agency of their intent to sue, the EPA announced a $6 million pledge to reduce agricultural runoff in the bay states.

“We have taken and will continue to take appropriate actions under our Clean Water Act authorities to improve Chesapeake Bay water quality,” EPA spokesman Roy Seneca said in a statement. “EPA’s focus is on continuing to make unprecedented progress to restore the Chesapeake Bay and local waters.”

Ever since the 2010 agreement, the bay’s water quality has gradually improved, even stimulating a resurgence of the natural reproduction of oysters in Virginia. But for its progress to continue, regional leaders and environmentalists say, all states must meet the goals outlined in their pollution reduction plans.

“The bay is healthier than it has been in decades. But we cannot let the progress stagnate or worse, backslide,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) at a Thursday virtual news conference.

Will Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, expressed concern over growing algal blooms in Virginia’s waters, which tend to degrade water quality as they decompose.

“We saw the state of the bay begin to slip and that is what gives us such concern,” he said at the news conference.

According to the recent lawsuit, Pennsylvania has expected to achieve only 64 percent of its nitrogen reduction target. New York is expected to hit no more than 61 percent of its same goal.

A spokesperson for New York’s attorney general declined to comment. The office of the attorney general in Pennsylvania did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We filed this lawsuit to force the EPA to do its job, protect decades of environmental work and billions of dollars invested, and ensure all the watershed states work together meet pollution reduction goals,” said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) in a statement.

The levels of pollution in New York and Pennsylvania are particularly frustrating to leaders in the Washington region, who have invested millions of dollars in cleaning up the bay. Without full cooperation from the states upstream, the bay’s water quality will remain substandard, the lawsuit asserts. Over time, they said, that could further damage the environmental and financial health of the region, which depends on the bay for tourism, real estate, fishing and recreational revenue.

