The long-running case, at the forefront of the fight for transgender students’ rights nationally, began in 2015 when Grimm sued his school system. The Gloucester County School Board is appealing the District Court ruling that said its policy discriminates on the basis of sex.

The case initially reached the Supreme Court in 2017, but the argument was canceled after President Trump reversed an Obama administration rule that had directed schools to allow students to use restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

AD

AD

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, meeting by video and phone conference on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, is reviewing a decision last summer by U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen. The judge rejected the school system’s claim that allowing transgender students to use bathrooms matching their gender identities caused privacy concerns for other students.

“The perpetuation of harm to a child stemming from unconstitutional conduct cannot be allowed to stand,” Allen wrote in her decision, which declared that Grimm’s rights were violated “on the day the policy was first issued” and until he left Gloucester High, in Hampton Roads.

Grimm’s lawyer, Joshua Block, of the American Civil Liberties Union, told the court in advance of argument that even though Grimm has graduated, the discrimination continues. Grimm, who was born female but identifies as male, is now a 21-year-old college student in California. He uses men’s restrooms in public places and is recognized as male by his family and medical providers.

AD

AD

But, his lawyer said, the school board has declined to provide Grimm with a transcript that matches the male sex designation on his revised birth certificate. When Grimm is required to provide a transcript to colleges or potential employers, he has had to provide a document that identifies him as female.

“I think it is unfair that a high school that put me through so much is able to wield that much negative influence over my adult life,” Grimm is quoted as saying in court filings.

School board attorneys told the court that the restroom policy is lawful in that it accommodated Grimm while considering the privacy concerns of other students and their parents. Grimm’s claims, they say, are no longer valid because he has graduated.

AD

“All students may use both the restroom and locker room facilities that correspond with their biological sex or one of three single-stall restrooms available for any student,” according to the school board, represented by attorney David P. Corrigan.

AD

A key question for the court is whether federal protections banning sex discrimination in public schools include protections against discrimination based on gender identity. The Supreme Court has not directly addressed the issue but is expected to announce a decision soon in a pending case about whether federal discrimination laws protect transgender workers.

The school board says the law allows for segregated same-sex restrooms and for separation based on anatomical differences between males and females. And the school says it is looking out for students’ privacy interests in not having to “share a restroom with someone from the opposite physiological sex.”

AD

Grimm’s lawyers say the single-stall option was not equally accessible and not available, for instance, in the school’s football stadium. Excluding Grimm from the boy’s restroom also “ignores the practical reality of how [Gavin], as a transgender boy, uses the bathroom: by entering a stall and closing the door.”

AD