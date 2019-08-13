Gregory Craig, former Obama White House lawyer, arrives at federal court in Washington on Monday. He is accused of lying to the Justice Department about his work for the Ukrainian government. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

The trial of former Obama White House counsel Gregory B. Craig will be postponed because of a failure to screen potential jurors in a courtroom open to the public, a federal judge said Tuesday morning.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington said Craig’s trial on one count of lying to the Justice Department about his work for the Ukrainian government in 2012, set for opening arguments on Tuesday, could be delayed by days or months, depending on when new prospective jurors could be called to the court. She set a brief recess to consult with court administrators.

Craig, one of Washington’s most prominent attorneys, was charged in connection with his work for the Ukrainian government at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom amid a government crackdown enforcing the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The once nearly dormant law has been invoked in more than 20 federal prosecutions aimed at combating foreign interference in U.S. politics, led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Craig has pleaded not guilty to one count of making false statements to investigators in Washington. The charge against him stems from alleged public relations work, rather than lobbying. He is accused of lying and withholding information from Justice officials seeking to determine whether he was required to register as a foreign agent under the law.

The foreign agents act, known as FARA, was enacted in 1938 in response to propaganda from ­Nazi-inspired groups in the United States. It requires Americans to publicly register with the attorney general when they are paid to influence U.S. policy for foreign governments, political parties or politicians.

Craig was the first prominent Democratic figure to be charged in a case spun off from Mueller’s office.

Craig, 74, a party stalwart who was President Barack Obama’s first White House counsel and special counsel for his former Yale Law School classmate, President Bill Clinton, has called the case against him “unprecedented and unjustified.”

Craig’s defense argues he has been singled out for conduct no one would have thought required registering under the act at the time. Specifically, Craig denied lying to conceal information from the Justice Department’s FARA unit as it investigated work he did with GOP lobbyist Paul Manafort on behalf of the Ukrainian Justice Ministry in 2012.

Craig’s attorneys, led by William J. Murphy and William W. Taylor III, contend he was not acting under the control or direction of his clients when he reached out to reporters to discuss his law firm’s Ukraine work. Instead, they said, Craig was trying to correct misrepresentations about the work spread by Ukraine’s representatives that he opposed.

Mueller’s 22-month investigation indicted or investigated some of the most visible players in Washington over FARA-related offenses, including former Trump campaign chairman Manafort; his deputy, Rick Gates; associate W. Samuel Patten; and Trump foreign policy adviser Michael Flynn.

Amid those actions, Craig was charged in April with making false statements in connection with his law firm’s work with Manafort and Gates.

Manafort served as a political adviser to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and in 2012 helped arranged for Craig and Skadden to be hired to write a report reviewing the jailing of Yanukovych’s political rival, Yulia Tymoshenko.

The report offered a mixed review of Tymoshenko’s trial. Human rights advocates charged that it whitewashed Yanukovych’s actions. But Manafort made the report the centerpiece of an undisclosed lobbying campaign to improve Yanukovych’s reputation in the West.

Prosecutors allege that interactions Craig had with the media to explain and publicize the report in December 2012 triggered a requirement for him to register as a foreign agent. They contend he did not want to register because he believed it could prevent him from reentering government service and because he feared having to disclose that Ukrainian businessman Viktor Pinchuk had paid the firm $4.15 million for the report, undermining perceptions of the law firm’s independence.

In a statement at his indictment and through lawyers, Craig said he had not acted on Ukraine’s behalf when he briefed journalists and instead had been working to correct Ukrainian spin about the law firm’s work.

Craig’s attorneys said his work on the ­Tymoshenko case came “as an independent expert on the rule of law, not as an advocate for the client” and that he refused requests to participate in Ukraine’s lobbying around the report.

Skadden in January reached a settlement with the Justice Department, admitting it should have registered for its work in 2012 and 2013, and agreed to turn over $4.6 million it made for the report in exchange for facing no criminal charges. In its settlement, Skadden agreed that an initial finding by the Justice Department in 2014 that the firm did not need to register came after the agency relied on “false and misleading oral and written statements” made by Craig.

