He pointed out in filings that errors in STRmix’s code, which has been disclosed in some cases, had thrown off results in cases in Australia and New Zealand. (STRmix did not respond to a request for comment but called the errors so minor that they did not change the outcomes of analyses.) Likewise, when New York City was forced to disclose the source code of its own probabilistic genotyping program, a defense expert found a bug that tended to overestimate a defendant’s likelihood of guilt.