A federal appeals court will consider a challenge Wednesday to the Trump administration’s guidelines for funding a decades-old family planning program that put new emphasis on abstinence, including for adults, over services such as contraception.

Reproductive rights groups went to court in Washington earlier this year after the administration announced grant rules encouraging providers to put “meaningful emphasis” on sexual-risk-avoidance counseling and partnerships with faith-based and community organizations.

At issue is the $260 million federal family planning program, known as Title X, that provides contraception, fertility treatment, cancer screening and other services for millions of low-income patients.

Planned Parenthood and the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association characterize the change as a radical shift that undermines a nationwide “network of highly effective and experienced family planning care providers.”

They contend the rules for evaluating which health centers get money and how much are part of a broader effort by the Department of Health and Human Services to curtail comprehensive family planning services and by conservatives to divert funding from Planned Parenthood clinics.

Federal officials in May announced a separate proposed Title X change that would bar clinics that provide abortion services or referrals from receiving federal family planning funds. Planned Parenthood serves about 41 percent of the 4 million patients who receive services through Title X.

The Supreme Court this week let stand two lower-court decisions that blocked state-level efforts to cut public funding for Planned Parenthood.

In the D.C. Circuit case, government lawyers in recent filings argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed and that it is no longer relevant. The challengers, including Planned Parenthood, all received some funding under the new grant rules, the government told the court, and those guidelines have since been revised again, addressing many of the organizations’ concerns.

A lower-court judge sided with the Trump administration in July.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden said the grant rules were consistent with long-standing goals of the program and, in any case, did not amount to final action by HHS — and therefore are not subject to review by the court.

The “substantive tweaks” are “neither new nor incompatible” with the program, and past guidelines have “contained similar priorities,” wrote McFadden, who was nominated to the bench by President Trump.

Last month, HHS announced the latest set of grant rules for fiscal 2019. Government lawyers told the appeals court that the new criteria “have changed materially, confirming the appeal is moot.”

Gone is the emphasis on abstinence for adults. The criteria instead focus on “providing counseling for adolescents that encourages sexual risk avoidance.”

The new rules also limit requirements for cooperation with community- and faith-based organizations.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood told the court they remain concerned the changes occurred without explanation, notice or opportunity for comment. Particularly problematic, they say, is the requirement to emphasize “comprehensive primary health care services,” which the family planning clinics have not traditionally offered.

If, however, the three-judge panel — Gregory G. Katsas, David B. Sentelle and Sri Srinivasan — agrees with the administration that the case is now moot, the groups ask that the court essentially tear up the lower-court ruling so it does not apply to any future challenges.