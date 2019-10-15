The brief order set oral arguments for Dec. 12 and essentially gives the novel lawsuit, which tests the anti-corruption emoluments provisions of the Constitution, a second chance.

In July, a unanimous three-judge panel said the attorneys general lacked legal grounds to bring the case alleging that the president violates the Constitution when his business accepts payments from state and foreign governments.

AD

AD

That decision, from three judges nominated by Republican presidents, also put a halt to dozens of subpoenas to federal agencies and Trump’s private business entities.

The lawsuit is one of three major cases testing for the first time the Constitution’s ban on the country’s leaders engaging in private business relationships with foreign governments.

In a New York case, brought by Trump’s business competitors, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in September said a lower-court judge had improperly thrown out the case in late 2017.

A separate case in Washington, filed by congressional Democrats, is on hold while Trump appeals.

AD