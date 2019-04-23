Then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort speaks to reporters at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been transferred to a minimum-security prison near Scranton, Pa., to serve his federal prison sentence after being convicted in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation. He is set to be released on Christmas Day 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The U.S. Penitentiary at Canaan Township is a high-security prison for men built in 2005, with a minimum-security satellite camp for about 113 inmates — where Manafort is staying — about 134 miles north of Philadelphia, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Manafort, 70, was transferred late last week from the jail in Alexandria, Va., to the Virginia state Northern Neck Regional Jail, state records show, and logged into the federal system overnight Tuesday.

[Paul Manafort sentenced to a total of 7.5 years in prison for conspiracy and fraud, and charged with mortgage fraud in N.Y.]

Manafort was sentenced March 13 to 7½ years in prison in Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election for conspiring to hide tens of millions of dollars earned through undisclosed lobbying for a Russia-aligned politician in Ukraine and conspiring to tamper with witnesses, as well as bank and tax fraud.

Manafort has served about 10 months of his sentence while he was jailed pending trial in Alexandria. His release date factors in estimated good-time credits.



In a report to Attorney General William P. Barr made public last week, Mueller’s team wrote that President Trump has suggested that he could pardon Manafort. On the day Manafort was sentenced, prosecutors in New York announced a 16-count grand jury indictment charging him with mortgage fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy — state offenses for which Manafort, if convicted, could not be pardoned by the president.

