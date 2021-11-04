Trump on Oct. 18 sued the chairman of the House’s Jan. 6 select committee and the head of the National Archives to block the handover of executive branch records sought by the panel, which has also issued subpoenas to four top aides including former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and adviser Stephen K. Bannon. Trump’s attorneys argued that former presidents retain a residual right to executive privilege. Presidents require “full and frank” advice to carry out their duties, and the confidentiality of such deliberations must survive more than a few months or years after they leave office to protect the institution of the presidency, his lawyers asserted.