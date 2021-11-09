“The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting—not enjoining—the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again,” Chutkan wrote in a 39-page opinion.
House Democrats are probing Trump’s communications and activities leading up to and during the mob riot by his supporters that contributed to at least five deaths and forced the evacuation of Congress as it met to confirm the 2020 presidential election results.
In court filings, the House has argued it needs the communications records “of the then-President who helped foment the breakdown in the rule of law” by assembling thousands of supporters in Washington after a months-long effort to falsely brand the 2020 election as stolen.
On Oct. 18, Trump sued the chairman of the House’s Jan. 6 select committee and the head of the National Archives in an attempt to stop the handover of executive branch records sought by the panel. Trump attorneys objected to release of the records, saying as aformer president he retained a residual right to assert executive privilege, even though President Biden had waived it.
Presidents require “full and frank” advice to carry out their duties, and the confidentiality of such deliberations must survive more than a few months or years after they leave office to protect the institution of the presidency, his lawyers asserted.
The ruling, if upheld, could greatly speed the work of the committee. Of nearly 800 pages of documents that Trump has sought withheld, many such as White House visitor and call logs are unavailable elsewhere.
Other responsive records identified by the National Archives include emails and other communications; draft speeches and talking points on election irregularities; and memos regarding potential lawsuits against states Biden won.
They also include “potential or scheduled briefings and telephone calls concerning the January 6 certification and other election issues,” and a draft executive order on the topic of election integrity.
The panel has issued subpoenas to at least 10 top Trump aides, including former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and adviser Stephen K. Bannon.
The House last month voted to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for failing to cooperate, referring his case to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.
Last Friday, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark also refused to answer questions about whether Trump attempted to use the department to overturn the election during a closed door interview with the panel.
Six others issued subpoenas last Thursday were legal scholar John Eastman and former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who were active in the Willard hotel “command center” where Trump’s loyal backers oversaw efforts in January to overturn the 2020 election.
The rest included reelection campaign manager Bill Stepien; senior adviser Jason Miller; national executive assistant Angela McCallum; and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Biden rejects Trump’s request to withhold documents from House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack