Because of Congress’s role in overseeing the president’s foreign business interests, Mehta said, release of the records from 2017 and 2018 is justified.
If lawmakers could not access the records, he wrote, “presidents could simply conceal foreign emoluments from Congress to avoid scrutiny — a result contrary to the Framers’ intent.”
But the judge said lawmakers could not access Trump’s personal financial records from before he took office. Democrats had sought records dating from 2011 to 2018.
“The more Congress can invade the personal sphere of a former President, the greater the leverage Congress would have on a sitting President,” Mehta wrote.
Information related to Trump’s lease of the Old Post Office Building from the General Services Administration, Mehta ruled, should also be shared, because lawmakers might well have demanded the same records from a private citizen. Trump chose to lease a building from the federal government, Mehta said, and to keep his stake in it while serving as president.
The situation, he wrote, “is unique to President Trump,” he wrote.