The lawsuit is one of several court battles over the former president’s finances, some of which began not long after he took office and broke precedent by refusing to release his tax returns. The House Ways & Means Committee is also seeking Trump’s tax returns, saying they need them to write legislation closing loopholes in the code that benefit wealthy Americans. After a different Supreme Court ruling in March, Trump’s accountants turned over related documents to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D), whose prosecutors have charged the Trump Organization with a 15-year “scheme to defraud” the government and its chief financial officer with grand larceny and tax fraud.