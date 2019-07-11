President Trump’s bid to stop his accounting firm from handing over records to Congress is due Friday before a federal appeals court in Washington, in one of several separation-of-powers battles over access to his private finances.

The president is appealing a ruling from a lower court judge who refused to block the subpoena from the House Oversight Committee.

In May, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected arguments from the president’s lawyers that the demands from Congress were overly broad and served no legitimate legislative purpose.

“It is simply not fathomable that a Constitution that grants Congress the power to remove a President for reasons including criminal behavior would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct — past or present — even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry,” Mehta wrote.

In a separate case in New York, the president and his family are trying to stop one of their largest lenders from complying with a congressional subpoena. The president has appealed a ruling in that case and contends that Deutsche Bank and Capital One should be barred from turning over years of financial records.

The three-judge panel reviewing the case in Washington at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is made up of Judges David S. Tatel, Patricia A. Millett and Neomi Rao, a recent Trump nominee to the bench. Millett was nominated by President Barack Obama and Tatel by President Bill Clinton.

In a sign of the high-stakes involved in the case, the District of Columbia Circuit agreed to expedite its review. Lawyers for House Democrats agreed with the president’s private legal team to suspend deadlines set by the subpoena while the case is pending. The timeline allows the case to move swiftly by court standards and could set up a potential ruling from the Supreme Court in the midst of the presidential campaign.

Congressional Democrats are seeking evidence of misconduct by the president and his close associates and to exert their oversight power. Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, is being asked to hand over financial records from 2011 through 2018 related to the president and his business entities.

In court filings ahead of oral argument, attorneys for the House of Representatives, led by Douglas N. Letter, said Congress’s power to investigate is broad. The president and his companies, they wrote, have “continually engaged in stonewalling intended to obstruct and undermine” inquiries into the president’s potential conflicts of interest and finances.

The president’s private lawyer, William S. Consovoy, said in court filings that Congress is exceeding its power to conduct investigations by acting in a law enforcement capacity, not a legislative capacity. Allowing the subpoena to go forward, he wrote, would “endorse a limitless conception of Congress’s subpoena power.”

“The committee is boldly asking this court to hold that it has the most sweeping jurisdiction imaginable to subpoena its constitutional equals,” his filing states.

Mazars has said it will “respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.”

