The case, which predates the impeachment inquiry, is one of several legal disputes over access to Trump’s financial records that seem destined to reach the Supreme Court. But the lawsuit from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) is distinct from others seeking similar information. House Democrats and legal experts point to a 1924 law that gives the chairmen of the tax committees the authority to obtain the returns of any taxpayer.

AD

AD

Trump is the first president since the 1970s not to release his tax records.

The administration’s refusal to comply, House lawyers say, undermines lawmakers’ investigative role. Without the tax returns, the lawyers said in court filings, the “committee will be unable to fulfill its essential role of overseeing the Executive Branch or to carry out its constitutional obligation to legislate on issues of paramount national importance before the current Congress ends.”

The Trump administration has cited advice from the Justice Department’s office of legal counsel, which said it could disregard the House request for six years’ worth of the president’s returns because of a “political” motive behind the demand.

AD

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the subpoena “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose” and is instead part of “a long-running, well-documented effort to expose the President’s tax returns for the sake of exposure,” according to Trump’s court filing.

AD

In August, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden rejected the House committee’s request to fast-track its lawsuit.

“To be sure, this is no ordinary case,” wrote McFadden, who was nominated by Trump. “But the weighty constitutional issues and political ramifications it presents militate in favor of caution and deliberation, not haste.”

The case raises novel questions about the role of the three branches of government and whether the courts should even get involved in such a dispute between Congress and the president.

AD

Three other House committees and the Manhattan district attorney are seeking similar information from Trump’s accounting firm and his largest lender, Deutsche Bank. In those cases, the president has sued to stop subpoenas for his financial records.

In recent weeks, appeals courts in Washington and New York have rejected the president’s requests to block demands for his information.

AD

Trump sued separately in July to try to stop lawmakers from using a new New York law to obtain his state tax records, and a federal judge ordered the state not to release the returns while the lawsuit is pending.

The president’s private attorney William S. Consovoy has called the request from the Ways and Means Committee a “gross abuse of power” that encroaches on taxpayer privacy.

AD

Justice Department lawyers, representing the agencies, urged the court to stay out of the inter-branch dispute and called the subpoena an “unprecedented request.”

The subpoenas seek Trump’s individual income tax returns, all “administrative files” such as affidavits for those returns, and income tax returns for a number of Trump’s business holdings, such as the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, an umbrella entity that controls dozens of other businesses, including the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

AD