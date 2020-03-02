“The North Korean regime has continued its widespread campaign of extensive cyberattacks on financial institutions to steal funds,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to protect the global financial system by holding accountable those who help North Korea engage in cybercrime.”

The charges come after a United Nations sanctions monitoring panel reported last summer that North Korea has raised up to $2 billion for its weapons development program through cyber attacks, including “increasingly sophisticated” raids against financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to steal, launder and generate funds.

Large-scale attacks on virtual money exchanges such as bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple that rely on blockchain technology “generate income in ways that are harder to trace and subject to less government oversight and regulation than the traditional banking sector,” the U.N. experts panel reported in August.

The charges and enforcement actions Monday underscored links to China’s banking system that have agitated relations between Beijing and Washington, people familiar with the case said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control alleged Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong provided material support for “a malicious, cyber-enabled activity” and assisted an attack by Lazarus Group, a U.S.-designated North Korean state-sponsored malicious cyber group.

The Trump administration in September targeted the Lazarus Group, a notorious, if mysterious, constellation of North Korean hackers believed to be responsible for dozens of cyberattacks around the world, including the 2014 hacking of Sony Pictures.

The Treasury Department at that time sanctioned the Lazarus Group and two subgroups dubbed Bluenoroff and Andariel. The Treasury Department said all three are controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB).

The Treasury Department said the North Korean hackers had targeted governments, the military, financial institutions, entertainment and manufacturing companies, international shipping companies and critical infrastructure.

Security experts believe the Lazarus Group stepped up its activity after U.N. sanctions were imposed on North Korea over its nuclear program, effectively starving the government of revenue.

The Trump administration has been pushing to tighten the vise, lobbying other countries to enforce sanctions to the hilt and downgrade their diplomatic relations and economic trade.

North Korea has denied allegations of orchestrating cyberattacks and cyberheists. Meanwhile, tensions have been rising over North Korea’s missile threat and U.S. moves to isolate the regime. Pyongyang has pledged to never give up its nuclear weapons, which the United States and its allies say must be the goal of any negotiations.

North Korea on Monday launched two short-range projectiles off its east coast in the country’s first weapons test in three months, one year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s failed summit meeting with President Trump and amid allegations that nuclear talks have broken down.

North Korea had held off weapons tests since it last launched two rockets from its east coast on Nov. 28. However Kim announced at a ruling party meeting at the end of December that he no longer felt bound by a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, warning the world would soon see a “new strategic weapon” as his country continued to bolster its nuclear deterrent.

Kim complained that despite his hopes for diplomacy, the United States had responded to the moratorium by continuing to conduct military drills with South Korea, breaking a promise given by Trump.

It had also shipped advanced military equipment to South Korea and imposed new sanctions on the North, he said, complaining of a “hostile” policy and “gangster-like acts.”

State-run media on Friday reported Kim appeared in public to inspect a drill of units of the North Korean People’s Army that coincided with the anniversary of Kim’s summit last year with President Trump in Hanoi.

Its weapons test came days after the United States and South Korea postponed their joint annual military drills, originally scheduled for this month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite sanctions intended to cut off North Korea from the global financial system, Pyongyang has used “deceptive practices” to exploit enforcement deficiencies and maintain access through networks and bank representatives worldwide, the U.N. panel said.

The panel said North Korean financial institutions, including banks under U.N. sanctions, “maintain more than 30 overseas representatives controlling bank accounts and facilitating transactions, including for illicit transfers of coal and petroleum.”

The panel said the banks and their representatives “make use of complicit foreign nationals to obfuscate their activities.”

