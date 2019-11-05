Ghorbani was arrested in August 2018, and Doostdar that September, and both were accused of conducting surveillance and collecting information about Americans with the Mujahideen-e Khalq (MEK), or People’s Mujahideen of Iran, an Iranian dissident group that seeks regime change in Iran.

AD

AD

“The Iranian government thought it could get away with conducting surveillance on individuals in the United States by sending one of its agents here to task a permanent resident with conducting and collecting that surveillance,” U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu of Washington said in a statement.

Doostdar faces sentencing Dec. 17, and Ghorbani faces sentencing Jan. 15, 2020, following agreements with prosecutors to plead guilty to reduced charges, court filings show. Each has been in custody since his arrest.

AD