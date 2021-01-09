As with previous arrests, federal law enforcement relied in part on media reports to identify the accused.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Bradenton, Fla., was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Johnson, whom authorities identified as a person seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern, was arrested Friday and is in custody.

Some Trump allies have speculated that antifa was responsible for inciting violence and storming the Capitol Jan. 6. No evidence supports this claim.

He was identified, according to prosecutors, by his appearance in a Getty Images photograph that showed him with the lectern and by reporting from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. An individual also contacted the FBI to identify Johnson, saying they shared a mutual friend.

In addition, Jacob Anthony Chansley of Arizona was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chansley was taken into custody Saturday.

Prosecutors identified Chansley as the man wearing a fur-lined headdress and face paint who stood on the dais in the Senate chamber next to Vice President Pence’s chair in photographs of the chaos inside the Capitol that were widely distributed.

Chansley, who also goes by Jake Angeli and is associated with QAnon, was charged Friday with entering restricted grounds and disrupting Capitol business in Washington. A Capitol Police arrest affidavit said an agent confirmed Chansley’s identification by media reports, citing his attire, tattoos on his arms and left side of his torso, and photographs Chansley posted on a Facebook page. The defendant was also identified by law enforcement through public databases, including his Arizona driver’s license photo, said Capitol Police Special Agent James Soltes.