According to an FBI affidavit, Secor belonged to America First, a podcast group launched by Nicholas J. Fuentes, a far-right activist who joined rioters outside the building and organized a Nov. 11 rally in Michigan. The FBI affidavit identified Fuentes as a white supremacist and “public figure known for making racist statements and denying the Holocaust.” The affidavit said his followers are known as “Groypers.”

Secor was allegedly recorded wearing a red MAGA cap and a blue sweater and carrying a large blue “America First” flag, the FBI said. He is seen at one point among a crowd of dozens who overwhelmed three police officers trying to bar a door, the FBI alleged.

On Twitter, Secor described fascism as “epic”; valorized the 2017 “Unite the Right” torch rally in Charlottesville in which marchers yelled antisemitic chants; and repeated antisemitic tropes suggesting Jewish influence over governments and “Westerners,” the FBI said.

Secor, who also used DLive, a live-streaming video service built on blockchain technology, employed the alias “Scuffed Elliot Rodger,” which the FBI affiant believed to be a reference to a man who in 2014 killed six people and injured 14 others in Isla Vista, Calif., near the campus of the University of California at Santa Barbara before killing himself.

Information about an attorney for Secor was not immediately available.

Fuentes, who is Mexican American, has told The Washington Post that he isn’t a white supremacist and that he never denied the Holocaust. He said a video he made that appeared to question the number of Nazi Germany’s Jewish victims was meant to be a “lampoon.”

Fuentes and his followers drew notoriety in 2019 by heckling Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) at Arizona State University, claiming the two were too supportive of Israel and not antagonistic enough toward immigrants and the LBGTQ community.

Two others who were inside the Senate chamber on Jan. 6 were ordered to be held without bond by a D.C. federal judge Wednesday, overturning the decision of a magistrate in Nashville.

Eric Munchel, a 30-year-old bartender, was photographed inside the Senate chamber wearing tactical gear and holding zip ties, according to court records. Prosecutors said he filmed himself and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, a 57-year-old nurse, pushing through the crowd and into the Capitol.

“By word and deed, [Eisenhart and Munchel] supported the violent overthrow of the United States government” and pose “a clear danger to our republic,” U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth wrote in his ruling. He added, “Indeed, few offenses are more threatening to our way of life.”

Munchel’s attorney, Sandra Roland, argued Wednesday that the pair “wandered into the Senate gallery” and “certainly never used” the zip ties.

“They were in the Capitol for what, 10 minutes, tops?” Eisenhart’s attorney, Greg Smith, argued.

But the judge was persuaded by an argument by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ahmed Baset that only police action prevented them from engaging in violence against lawmakers.

“The people they would have ostensibly been looking for . . . were whisked away so that people like Lisa Eisenhart and Eric Munchel couldn’t get to them,” Baset said.