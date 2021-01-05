Driscoll, 42, of Ellicott City, Md., argued that repeated instructions by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon to jurors to reach a unanimous verdict probably influenced a lone holdout to vote to convict.
In a 19-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed.
“The anti-deadlock instructions likely coerced a unanimous verdict,” U.S. Circuit Judge Robert L. Wilkins wrote for the panel, which also included Gregory G. Katsas and Justin R. Walker. “Taken together, the instructions in this case had a substantial propensity to coerce a holdout juror into foregoing her conscientiously held convictions in favor of a unanimous verdict.”
In a statement, Driscoll attorney Brian W. Stolarz said, “We are very pleased with the Court’s thorough and well-reasoned opinion. Patricia Driscoll has maintained her innocence throughout this long road to justice and we will continue the fight as long as it takes.”
Prosecutors charged that Driscoll reported sham donors and donations, failed to disclose fundraising commissions she received in addition to her salary and spent foundation money on personal expenses, including her own business.
Driscoll resigned in July 2016 after 12 years at the military charity after media reports alleging mishandling of funds. In a tax filing, the foundation reported it had “become aware of suspected misappropriations” by Driscoll totaling about $600,000 from 2006 to 2014.