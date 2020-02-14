Questions over Shea’s role broke open this week in a controversy surrounding the sentencing recommendation for Stone, President Trump’s longtime friend.

Shea, 59, had his name attached to both the initial recommendation from front-line prosecutors of a seven-to-nine year prison term for Stone that enraged the president and a second version less than 24 hours later that called the first request “excessive.”

Under fire over whether the Justice Department undercut the sentencing recommendation to appease the president, Attorney General William P. Barr pinned responsibility on Shea.

In an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Barr denied the decision to reverse course was due to the president’s Twitter tirade and instead said Shea — formerly one of his closest advisers — had signaled to him that the recommendation would be about half the time that the line prosecutors had initially requested. Shea’s boss said he was “very surprised” by the stiffer suggested penalty.

Now Shea faces fierce criticism over his role in the Stone sentencing debacle and his ability to lead nation’s largest U.S. attorney’s office, which brings some of the most sensitive, significant and politically charged cases in the Justice Department. If Shea was aware of his prosecutors’ initial Stone sentencing recommendation and failed to explain it to Barr, then Shea failed as a manager, detractors said. If he failed to defend it and folded because of political pressure, he lacks the independence required to serve as U.S. attorney, critics said.

“[Shea] must resign. Otherwise, he is either not in charge of his own office, or is a pawn of the president,” said Barbara McQuade, a former Detroit U.S. attorney and Obama appointee. “Both are intolerable.”

But Shea’s backers say he is a skilled and politically attuned lawyer who got swept up in a political storm.

“He’s very fair, a smart guy, balanced,” said former Massachusetts attorney general Thomas J. Reilly, a Democrat, for whom Shea worked from 1999 to 2001 as chief of the office’s consumer-oriented Public Protection Bureau. “Is he caught in the middle here? Yeah. Things the like that can happen your first week on the job.”

Shea and his office was thrust further into the spotlight Friday, after lawyers for McCabe, the former FBI official accused of lying to investigators about a media disclosure and who authorized the investigation of president Trump, said they had been notified by the chief of the office’s fraud section that McCabe would not be charged and that the case was closed.

Shea declined to comment for this article and has not publicly spoken about his role in the controversy that prompted the four front-line prosecutors in the office to quit the case in protest of the softened sentencing recommendation.

Barr’s public explanation of Stone’s sentencing raised more questions, given the timing and circumstances of Shea’s elevation. The attorney general gave just three days’ public notice when he announced that Shea, his counselor, would take over as top prosecutor in Washington on Feb. 3. Shea brought with him as his chief of staff David Metcalf, 34, counsel to Barr’s no. 2, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen.

Metcalf served as an intermediary between Stone’s prosecutors and Shea, according to those familiar with the conversations.

Current and former attorneys in the office and others familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to comment freely, said the sudden arrival of Barr’s and Rosen’s top aides raised fears that the department’s political leadership was making a push to exert more control at a key point in sensitive, high-profile prosecutions. Those cases include the prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Flynn and Stone, the president’s confidant who is set to be sentenced Feb. 20 for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Concerns over political interference are a constant in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, whose 300 attorneys have unusual jurisdiction to prosecute both local and federal crimes in the nation’s capital, including national security cases and public corruption by members of both parties and across the federal government.

Under Trump, the focus has been magnified as the office took over cases like Stone’s that spun off from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Shea took on the challenge with more than 30 years of experience heading legal and investigative entities at the federal and state level for elected leaders in both parties. He has also worked as a lobbyist and longtime private corporate attorney.

Shea has served in a variety of roles in federal and state government, including as a prosecutor in federal court in northern Virginia. Trump ultimately must nominate, and the Senate must confirm, a candidate to fill the U.S. attorney job.

Shea was born in Fall River, Mass., about 55 miles south of Boston, to a family of five generations of firefighters, including his fatherwho served 13 years as chief of the Fall River Fire Department.

The department’s current chief, John D. Lynh, recalled meeting Shea about two decades ago on his father’s retirement, saying in an interview, “He has that Shea look. Tall, broad shouldered, strapping and strong.”

“Courage and leadership are in their blood,” Lynh said.

Shea graduated from Boston College in 1982 in political science and government, and spent nine years working for the late liberal Republican congressman Silvio O. Conte (R-Mass.) as a personal and professional House Appropriations Committee staffer.

The Massachusetts native first entered Barr’s orbit in 1991. That is when the Georgetown Law School graduate went to work as an associate deputy attorney general for Barr, who was deputy attorney general. Shea remained in the deputy’s office when President George H.W. Bush elevated Barr to attorney general.

After Bush lost reelection and Barr left the department, Shea stayed active in Washington legal and political circles, working five years as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia. As an Alexandria federal prosecutor, Shea entered his appearance in about 120 cases, handling major crimes such as bank robberies and drug offenses, as well as escapes and illegal weapons charges against inmates at the prison at Lorton, Va.

Shea then went to Capitol Hill, serving as chief counsel and staff director for a Senate investigations subcommittee focusing on consumer protection under then-freshman Sen. Susan M. Collins (R-Maine). He returned to Massachusetts in 1999 to work for Reilly for two years, before leaping to private practice, spending the next 18 years at Bingham Consulting and the Morgan Lewis Bockius law firm, including a stint at a lobbyist, for firms associated with former New Hampshire Gov. Steve Merrill (R).

Shea returned to the Justice Department last year as counselor to Barr, who had has tapped Shea to spearhead a department a crackdown targeting violent crime in seven U.S. cities, and to support a new Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice whose members were sworn in Jan. 22.

As U.S. attorney, Shea succeeded Trump appointee Jessie K. Liu, who had been in line to become Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes before Trump abruptly withdrew her nomination on Tuesday around the same time the Stone sentencing controversy exploded.

Administration officials said Trump had grown unhappy with Liu after being lobbied extensively by people who did not like her handling of the D.C. office — particularly of individuals like Stone charged in the Mueller investigation. Liu has declined to comment on her departure.

Shea takes over an office that is under pressure from District leaders to respond to a decade-high spike in homicides, even as it faces a strained relationship with the District’s Department of Forensic Sciences, the city’s independent crime lab that handles DNA and firearm testing and is a linchpin for investigating violent crime. In a report filed by Liu, prosecutors said they were concerned about the “integrity and competence” of the agency’s management and how analysis done by analysts might be influenced by such outside factors.

But before taking on such management issues, Shea must weather the current political storm with Stone.

Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. attorney and senior FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration official appointed by presidents of both parties, declined to comment about Shea, with whom he worked as an federal prosecutor in Alexandria earlier in their careers.

Speaking more generally of department leaders, Rosenberg wrote in a Washington Post opinion article Wednesday, “What political leadership did here — mandating a favor for a friend of the president in line with the president’s publicly expressed desire in the case — significantly damages the rule of law and the perception of Justice Department fairness.”

But those who have worked with Shea say nothing sinister is at play.

“He’s committed to doing the right thing, and the right thing was done here,” said Reilly, the former Massachusetts attorney general.