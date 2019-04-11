FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016, file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands on the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. London police say they've arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy, it was reported on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Frank Augstein, File)

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia unsealed a conspiracy charge against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was arrested by British police Thursday in Ecuador’s London embassy with the permission of Ecuadoran authorities.

The case accuses Assange of conspiring to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified U.S. government computer when working with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, who released hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables and war logs in 2010.

Manning, whose 35-year sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017, is currently in jail for refusing to testify before a grand jury in the Assange case. Prosecutors have argued she has not revealed the extent of her interactions with WikiLeaks. At her court martial in 2013, she said she only began sharing information with the group in February of 2010 and did so entirely on her own initiative. Military prosecutors argued that the relationship started months earlier, not long after Manning deployed to Iraq.

The Justice Department launched an investigation into Assange when the Manning documents were published. But under Obama, the Department of Justice concluded that pursuing Assange would be akin to prosecuting a news organization.

The case against him was revisited under President Trump after WikiLeaks released secret CIA cyber-tools. The Justice Department has in this administration waged an aggressive crackdown on disclosures of classified information, more than tripling the number of leak investigations in former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s first six months on the job.

Assange was charged under seal in November 2017, a secret case inadvertently exposed by prosecutors in an unrelated court filing last fall. But the charges remained unknown.

Before the 2016 elections, WikiLeaks released tens of thousands of emails that had been stolen from the Democratic National Committee and from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, in cyber-hacks that U.S. intelligence officials concluded were orchestrated by the Russian government. Russian military intelligence officers charged by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III discussed the timing of the disclosures with WikiLeaks, according to an indictment, “to heighten their impact on the 2016 presidential election.”

But officials previously indicated that the charges against Assange stemmed not from his 2016 activity but earlier disclosures.

