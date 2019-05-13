Paul Manafort, right, and Rick Gates at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Rick Gates, the former top deputy to onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, continues to cooperate with the government in the pending prosecutions of Trump confidant Roger Stone and of former Obama White House counsel Gregory B. Craig, who worked with Manafort on Ukraine matters, according to a court filing.

The disclosure came in a joint filing Monday to delay Gates’s sentencing made by the office of U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu of the District and by Gates’s attorney, Thomas C. Green.

The filing departed from several similar joint requests since November by confirming two cases in which Gates’s cooperation had been expected. Previously, both sides referred only to his cooperation in “several ongoing investigations” without specification.

Since the last update on the Gates case, filed to court March 15, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election — in which Gates and Manafort were indicted — and issued a final report that was made public in redacted form.

As Trump’s deputy campaign chairman and a top inauguration official, Gates had firsthand insight into several of the president’s senior aides and activities, including Stone. Before joining the campaign, Gates had worked for a decade under Manafort on undisclosed lobbying for a Russian-aligned politician in Ukraine.

Stone, 66, has pleaded not guilty and is set to face trial beginning Nov. 5 on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering connected to his alleged efforts to gather information about Democratic Party emails hacked by Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential campaign and released through the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks and others.

Stone was in close contact with Trump campaign about WikiLeaks, indictment shows

Craig, 74, has pleaded not guilty and faces trial Aug. 12 on charges that he made false statements to Justice Department officials examining whether he needed to register as a foreign lobbyist for work he and his law firm did on behalf of the Ukrainian government at the request of Manafort.

Gregory Craig, former Obama White House counsel, charged with making false statements related to Ukraine work in latest Mueller fallout

In Monday’s filing, Liu and Green wrote, “To date . . . defendant Gates continues to cooperate with the government as required by his Plea Agreement.” They identified Craig’s and Stone’s pending trial dates, adding, “as a result the parties do not believe that a sentencing date should be set at this time” for Gates.

Both sides proposed giving the court a new update on Aug. 30.

Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy and lying to the FBI, becoming one of the first targets to cooperate in Mueller’s investigation. His name appears more than 100 times in Mueller’s 448-page report, released last month, with his statements to investigators often cited in footnotes.

He testified for the government against his former boss at Manafort’s August fraud trial in Virginia, which preceded Manafort’s guilty plea in another federal case in Washington.

Manafort last month began serving a 7½ -year sentence that capped the two federal cases against him with overall convictions on conspiring to defraud the United States by concealing millions of dollars he earned while working for a Russia-backed political party in Ukraine; conspiring to tamper with witnesses; and bank and tax fraud.

