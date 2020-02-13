During debate on the House floor, Republicans leaned on anti-abortion and constitutional arguments to oppose the ERA, arguing that enshrining protections for women in the Constitution would mean abortion could not be restricted. Democrats focused on the legality of deadlines and the importance of equal rights.

“This has nothing to do woth the abortion issue. That is an excuse, not a reason,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), arguing that women are still paid less than men for similar work, and often are shorted on pensions and pregnancy leaves.

She and some of the other female lawmakers wore purple to visually express their support for the long-sought constitutional amendment, first proposed nearly a century ago.

But it will take more than color coordination to enact the ERA.

Three-quarters of the states must ratify a proposed amendment for it to be added to the Constitution. With new Democratic majorities in both chambers, the Virginia General Assembly last month met that threshold, becoming the 38th state to ratify the ERA.

Supporters of the amendment say the deadline Congress imposed can be changed by a simple vote of the same body, since there is no ratification deadline specified in the Constitution itself.

Others disagree.

In anticipation of Virginia’s vote, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel advised the national archivist not to certify the ratification because of the expired deadline.

Three lawsuits have been filed over the ERA, including one this month by the attorneys general of Virginia, Nevada and Illinois calling for its addition to the Constitution. A lawsuit opposing ratification was filed in Alabama last year by the attorneys general of Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota.

Another lawsuit supports ratification and was filed in Massachusetts by Equal Means Equal, the Yellow Roses and Katherine Weitbrecht.

At least one of the legal challenges is expected to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The ERA was first proposed in Congress in 1923, and reintroduced every year until its passage in 1972. The amendment firsthad a 1979 ratification deadline. That was extended after only 35 states had ratified it by that time. But when 1982 arrived, no further states had ratified the measure.

The ERA was considered dead until 1992, when the 27th Amendment, which addresses the pay for members of Congress, passed 202 years after it was introduced. Unlike the ERA and other amendments proposed in the 20th century, it had no deadline for ratification.

Nevada’s legislature endorsed the ERA in 2017, followed by Illinois in 2018.

But five states that ratified the amendment in the 1970s have since declared they wished to rescind their votes. ERA proponents say those actions are moot, because reversals havenot been allowed in the past, while opponents say it’s a clear signal of the will of the states.

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime ERA advocate, told an audience at Georgetown University Law School earlier this week that she thinks ERA activists should start over.

“There’s too much controversy about late comers,” Ginsburg said. “Plus, a number of states have withdrawn their ratification. So if you count a latecomer on the plus side, how can you disregard states that said we’ve changed our minds?”

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life Action, which calls itself the nation’s largest, pro-life, youth organization, described the ERA this week as “a Trojan horse for abortion,” and said it should not be allowed to “sneak its way” into the Constitution.

Acknowledging that the Democratic-majority House is likely to support the ERA, her group’s members will deliver anti-ERA petitions on Thursday to the Republican-controlled Senate, where she hopes the deadline-removal resolution will die.