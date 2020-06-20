But Lamberth noted that it appeared Bolton failed to complete a pre-publication review and get written authority that his manuscript contained no classified information before publishing.
“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy,” Lamberth wrote.
Lamberth said a private review of passages the government alleged contain classified information persuaded him that Bolton “likely jeopardized national security” through publication.
“The Room Where It Happened” recounts Bolton’s 17 months as Trump’s top national security official and offers a withering portrait of the president as an “erratic” and “stunningly uninformed” leader. Bolton called Trump incompetent and “unfit for office” in promotional interviews.