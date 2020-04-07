The American Civil Liberties Union and D.C. Public Defender Service filed an emergency federal class-action lawsuit March 30, alleging the city has acted “too little and far too late” to fight the pandemic within the jail, which houses about 1,100 inmates.

The lawsuit alleges the jail has not followed safety measures suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — such as keeping inmates and employees six feet apart — to avoid contracting the virus. The lawsuit also asserts D.C. officials have been “deliberately indifferent” to conditions that pose a substantial risk of harm to prisoners amid a public health emergency.

The groups have asked U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of Washington, D.C., to appoint an “expert” over the jail to oversee petitions for inmate release and monitor compliance with cleaning, disinfecting, and health screenings of inmates, staff and visitors.

“With … a lack of adequate safety precautions, the disease is going to spread like wildfire absent immediate action,” D.C. Public Defender Service attorney Steven Marcus said.

The lawsuit has been backed by the D.C. corrections workers union, which issued a vote of “no confidence” in the agency amid a labor battle. The union accused officials of “guaranteeing and accelerating the rampant spread of covid-19” by providing no masks, gowns, disinfectants or comprehensive screening, adding, “The Jail is the lowest priority among the health and safety community.”

The U.S. attorney’s office is opposing the “wholesale and indiscriminate” release of violent offenders serving sentences after being convicted of crimes including armed assaults on the public and police, bomb threats, voyeurism, stalking, indecent exposure and domestic violence.

“This pandemic should not be used as a basis to release violent criminals onto the streets of Washington,” U.S. Attorney for D.C. Timothy J. Shea said in a statement. “Now more than ever, as law enforcement authorities are being stretched thin due to the impact of covid-19, the rule of law must be maintained.”

The union representing 3,600 D.C. police officers and sergeants has backed that stance, saying in a tweet Tuesday morning, “Those who were victimized deserve justice. Beyond that, we already have our hands full out here.”

As of Monday, 20 inmates have tested positive for covid-19 — up from five on March 30. Another 126 inmates are under quarantine and suspected of having coronavirus because they showed symptoms or may have been exposed to inmates with the virus, according to the D.C. Department of Corrections.

A total of 36 inmates have been tested. Seven corrections officers have also tested positive.

By comparison, only four out of about 140 U.S. Bureau of Prisons facilities nationwide have reported more than 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus, although many are smaller facilities. Overall, the bureau reported that 195 federal inmates and 63 tested positive on Monday, a one-day increase of 40 percent and 7 percent, respectively,

The D.C. jail’s infection rate is far lower than New York City’s system, where as of Sunday, 273 inmates and 321 staffers have tested positive for the virus.

New York City jails hold about four times as many inmates as the District’s jail facilities, about 4,562 compared to about 1,500 respectively. Both systems have been releasing hundreds of inmates.

The public defender service estimates more than three-quarters of the D.C. jail population and associated treatment facility are confined either pretrial or because of parole violations or misdemeanor sentences.

Federal judges have ordered the release of more than 20 defendants in recent weeks after defense attorneys cited the coronavirus outbreak and jail conditions. The releases include defendants who were awaiting trial, nearly completed their sentences or received expedited sentences to time served. Prosecutors joined the defense motions in several cases although the U.S. attorney’s office opposed many others.

Defendants who have been released typically suffer from medical conditions such as leukemia, asthma, kidney disease, or other unspecified ailments that put them at heightened risk for infections and serious medical complications. Most were released to high-intensity supervision, home confinement, or to complete sentences under supervision or less restrictive conditions.

In agreeing with the defense for a release in one case, U.S. prosecutors noted the government “takes serious consideration of the defendant’s health and his circumstances, however, from the government’s perspective, this motion is not an invitation to release all defendants simply because of covid-19.”

Judges have also denied many prisoners motions, particularly if they have no underlying health conditions. They also have denied release motions, concluding the incremental additional risk of infection that prisoners may face behind bars does not outweigh the additional danger their release could pose to the public, as weighed previously by judges in detention hearings.

Kollar-Kotelly has ordered D.C. government officials to identify all written procedures and policies concerning coronavirus at the D.C. jail and adjacent correctional treatment facility, as well as provisions to ensure their remote electronic access to defense counsel while the jail is under lockdown and visitors are barred.

D.C. jail restrictions on defense lawyers’ access is “definitely a problem,” Kollar-Kotelly said.