Boasberg said about 620 family members — including 285 children — remain at the three facilities that hold families in Texas and Pennsylvania — down from 1,350 about two weeks ago and 826 last week. The order by Boasberg expanded on similar rulings by U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee of Los Angeles in a long-running lawsuit over ICE custody of children.
U.S. judge widens order urging ICE release of migrant families with young children in coronavirus outbreak
Ian M. Kysel, a visiting assistant clinic law professor at Cornell University who filed a friend-of-the-court brief by public health experts and the American Academy of Pediatrics, called Boasberg’s order a victory.
“What could be a clearer signal that the safest place for asylum-seeking families is not (and, for that matter, never has been) in detention,” Kysel said.
Vanessa Molina, attorney with the Justice Department’s Office of Immigration Litigation, said no detainee at the family detention centers — one in Berks County, Pa., and two in Dilley and Karnes City, Tex. — has tested positive for the virus and populations have fallen by half. She said ICE would keep judges updated and improve conditions to avoid exposing detainees to unreasonable medical risks.
Lawyers for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, the Rapid Defense Network and ALDEA allege that ICE facilities are like jails and that families seeking asylum are civil detainees who should not be held under punitive conditions.
As of Monday, ICE said 360 detainees have tested positive for the virus, including unaccompanied minors in detention — tripling over a week. Thirty-five detention center agency employees have also tested positive.
Families make up a small fraction of detainees, a population that has dropped to its lowest numbers since 2016 to about 30,700 nationwide, according to publicly reported figures on April 18.
