A federal judge on Monday required U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to individually justify the detention of parents held longer than 20 days at family detention centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, expanding on a ruling that had earlier applied only to children.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg of the District of Columbia said in a teleconference hearing that he doubted he had jurisdiction to order emergency releases from ICE’s family detention facilities as sought by immigrant advocates who filed a class-action suit on March 31 arguing that the facilities lack hygiene and social distancing standards to prevent coronavirus spread. But Boasberg said he could address concerns about conditions faced by families who have not been charged with crimes, pose no public safety threat and are awaiting their requests for asylum to be processed.

Boasberg said about 620 family members — including 285 children — remain at the three facilities that hold families in Texas and Pennsylvania — down from 1,350 about two weeks ago and 826 last week. The order by Boasberg expanded on similar rulings by U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee of Los Angeles in a long-running lawsuit over ICE custody of children.

Ian M. Kysel, a visiting assistant clinic law professor at Cornell University who filed a friend-of-the-court brief by public health experts and the American Academy of Pediatrics, called Boasberg’s order a victory.

“What could be a clearer signal that the safest place for asylum-seeking families is not (and, for that matter, never has been) in detention,” Kysel said.

Vanessa Molina, attorney with the Justice Department’s Office of Immigration Litigation, said no detainee at the family detention centers — one in Berks County, Pa., and two in Dilley and Karnes City, Tex. — has tested positive for the virus and populations have fallen by half. She said ICE would keep judges updated and improve conditions to avoid exposing detainees to unreasonable medical risks.

Lawyers for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, the Rapid Defense Network and ALDEA allege that ICE facilities are like jails and that families seeking asylum are civil detainees who should not be held under punitive conditions.

As of Monday, ICE said 360 detainees have tested positive for the virus, including unaccompanied minors in detention — tripling over a week. Thirty-five detention center agency employees have also tested positive.

Families make up a small fraction of detainees, a population that has dropped to its lowest numbers since 2016 to about 30,700 nationwide, according to publicly reported figures on April 18.