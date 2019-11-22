U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon of Washington entered a default judgment against Iran, which by its custom did not answer the lawsuit, following a multiday evidentiary hearing in January.

The court ordered Iran to pay Rezaian $23.8 million in compensatory damages for pain and suffering and economic losses; his brother, Ali, $2.7 million and their mother, Mary, $3.1 million for similar claims; and the family $150 million in punitive damages.

“Holding a man hostage and torturing him to gain leverage in negotiations with the United States is outrageous, deserving of punishment, and surely in need of deterrence,” Leon wrote in a 30-page opinion.

Rezaian was released with three other Americans in a prisoner swap completed Jan. 16, 2016, the day the nuclear pact was implemented. In exchange, seven Iranians charged or imprisoned on sanctions violations won U.S. grants of clemency. Rezaian’s wife had been released separately, and is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Rezaian attorney David Bowker said the family had sought $44 million in compensatory damages and $1 billion in punitive damages to force Iranian authorities “to recalculate the costs and benefits” of using hostages and terrorism as tools of diplomatic leverage.

Rezaian was held as a bargaining chip, and he and his family were “irreparably injured” for the express purpose “of trading him for concessions by the United States” in multinational talks leading to a historic agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program, Bowker argued in court.

The Rezaians filed the lawsuit in October 2016, and asked the court in June 2017 to enter a default judgment and monetary penalties after Iran did not respond.

The Rezaian lawsuit lists as co-defendants the Islamic Republic of Iran and the hard-line Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The lawsuit was brought under a “terrorism exception” to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, a law that generally bars U.S. citizens from suing foreign governments in domestic courts except for circumstances including cases of terrorist acts, torture or hostage-taking by nations designated by the State Department as state sponsors of terrorism.

While federal courts have entered default judgments totaling about $46 billion for Iranian terrorism victims since 1996, collecting for many has been difficult, with U.S. plaintiffs able to track down only roughly 10 percent of that amount in frozen Iranian assets.

A smaller U.S. Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund is supported by fines paid by sanctions violators and is swamped by claimants.

Leon in a January hearing said the family’s damages claim “sounds like it’s 98 percent symbolic,” but questioned if they believed they could claw back a portion of $1.7 billion in seized Iranian assets released in 2016.

Bowker said such a solution posed a political question “beyond our reach,” but added, “We went into this with our eyes open … knowing we might not see a penny.”

He said that a billion-dollar or other large judgment would spur other law firms with past success at hunting down foreign assets to attempt “to change the calculus” for state sponsors of terrorism.

The Rezaian family’s lawsuit cited statements by Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the commander of Iran’s Basij Force, an internal paramilitary security force, linking Rezaian’s release to the U.S. payment of roughly $1.7 billion to Iran in the nuclear deal, comprising frozen Iranian deposits and interest accrued on money held for U.S. arms purchases that were interrupted after Iran’s 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Similar statements were made by Iran’s culture minister and by a hard-line member of parliament.

Rezaian was tried and convicted on espionage and related charges, according to Iranian state media accounts, although the government did not officially disclose specifics of his trial or sentence. The family’s lawsuit linked key moments in the nuclear negotiations to Rezaian’s movements through the Iranian judicial system.

Rezaian was The Post’s correspondent in Tehran from 2012 to 2016 and is now a writer for its Global Opinions section.

