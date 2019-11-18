The potentially precedent-setting decision, pending before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols of Washington, D.C., comes after Nichols last week dismissed Trump’s attempt to prevent New York officials from using a recently enacted New York state law to release Trump’s returns.

New York state officials had agreed while that case was pending not to turn over Trump’s records any sooner than seven days after Nichols ruled on whether the Trump lawsuit should be heard before him or before a federal judge in New York.

Nichols concluded the latter on Nov. 11, dismissing the New York defendants and setting the seven-day clock running. Trump attorney William S. Consovoy then asked Nichols to rule on the president’s emergency motion to intervene before any congressional request, arguing that without action, New York might respond to a sudden House request before the president’s opposition could be heard in court.

Nichols, a Trump appointee who joined the bench in July, has sympathized with the president’s argument at times, and at a hearing Monday asked attorneys for the House if the committee would voluntarily agree to notify the president before making any request.

“Mr. Trump raised the concern that his claims could become ripe and then moot almost instantaneously and without notice to him or the Court, thereby depriving the Court of jurisdiction to decide his claims,” Nichols wrote when adopting New York state officials’s earlier promise to adhere to the seven-day notice window.

House General Counsel’s Office attorneys Josephine Morse and Megan Barbero said that the House agreed to notify the court while the case is pending, and would provide an answer by 5 p.m. whether it would extend any such offer if the case is dismissed.

The House panel, chaired by Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), has said only that it is continuing to review whether to seek Trump’s state returns.

New York’s Trust Act, signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and enacted July 7, allows New York tax officials to turn over Trump’s state tax returns to three House committees, provided the New York officials receive requests “in furtherance of a legitimate task of Congress.

House General Counsel Douglas N. Letter has urged Nichols to dismiss the case, saying the committee’s decision whether to use the new state law is “absolutely immune” from court review under the Constitution’s grant of legislative powers to Congress. The House asserts that the Constitution’s speech-or-debate clause generally bars courts from looking to lawmakers’ alleged motives in ruling on the legality of their actions.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear that courts lack the power to do what Mr. Trump asks,” Letter wrote. Barring lawmakers from even requesting Trump’s state returns would appear to mark the first time any court overrode Congress’s freedom to conduct legislative work, even before lawmakers have taken any action.

“This is of particular concern where the injunction against a body of Congress would be issued at the behest of the President, raising glaring separation of powers concerns. This is precisely what the Framers of the Constitution wished to guard against,” Letter wrote.

New York lawmakers presented the new law as a means of empowering congressional oversight by unearthing details of the president’s past business dealings, his income and other personal financial information that he has refused to release via his federal tax returns.

