On April 16, Jon Ryan Schaffer, 53, described in court documents as a founding member of the Oath Keepers, became the first Jan. 6 defendant to plead guilty and agree to cooperate with prosecutors in hopes of reducing a recommended sentence of roughly four years in prison. He admitted to obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and trespassing on restricted grounds while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon, which carries up to a 10-year prison term.