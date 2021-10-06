Before joining the Justice Department, Aber was an associate at McGuireWoods and a law clerk for then-Magistrate Judge Hannah Lauck. She has also served as counsel to the assistant attorney general of the criminal division.
Kavanaugh is also an assistant U.S. attorney, serving as senior counsel to the deputy attorney general. He prosecuted the man who murdered a counterprotester during the 2017 far-right rally in Charlottesville, as well as four Blackwater guards involved in a massacre in Iraq.
“We were deeply impressed by their exceptional backgrounds,” Virginia’s Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner, said in a statement.