On Tuesday, nine months after the two sides reached an agreement to end Hogan’s monitoring of the improvements, the judge authorized the settlement.
“It’s enormously gratifying to see the progress” that the District’s child-welfare system has made, said lawyer Marcia Robinson Lowry, who filed the lawsuit during the first administration of Mayor Marion Barry. “It took a long time for the system to fall into dysfunction, and it took a long time to get out of dysfunction.”
Speaking by phone from New York, she said, “I attribute that to the pressure of the lawsuit and the pressure of the oversight it created.”
Lowry represented the nonprofit group Children’s Rights when the litigation began 32 years ago. She continued handling the case after she founded a similar organization, A Better Childhood, which reached the settlement.
According to the agreement, signed in August, Lowry’s group “recognizes the progress” that the District finally achieved, including elevating the importance of child welfare by creating the cabinet-level Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA).
Like virtually all of D.C. government in the 1980s and ’90s, the foster-care system was a disaster at a time when the District’s tax base was shrinking, its population was growing ever poorer and a crushing demand for social services was pushing the cash-starved, crime-ravaged city toward insolvency.
The worst revelations about the system came after the lawsuit was filed. In 2002, Washington Post reporters Sari Horwitz and Scott Higham and then-Post journalist Sarah Cohen were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for stories exposing the city’s role in the neglect and deaths of 229 children placed in protective care in the 1990s.
In a statement Friday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) applauded Hogan’s decision to end court monitoring, although the settlement lists changes that have to be completed.
“This exit from court oversight recognizes our commitment to protecting our most vulnerable children and exemplifies our D.C. values,” the mayor said. “It says that as a community, we’re dedicated to making sure our families get the services they need to keep their children safe and well.”
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine echoed Bowser.
“The reforms at CFSA will help protect children, but the work isn’t done,” Racine said in a statement. “The agency must continue providing robust in-home services whenever possible to help reduce the trauma and impact on children caused by removal from their families and placement in foster care.”
D.C. police recruits are learning about Black history, go-go music and half-smokes. Leaders think it will make them better officers.